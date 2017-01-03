Making Portraits

A portrait isn't just about capturing someone's literal likeness. It's about capturing the inner essence. So how is it done? And how is it done well? We host a roundtable discussion with Kansas City artists – from painter to doll-maker – to explore the ins and outs of portraiture in various mediums.
Guests:
- Aimee Marcereau DeGalan, senior curator of European arts, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
- E. Spencer Schubert, bronze sculpture artist
- Taylor Triano, fiber artist of Lil Bits Dolls
- Paul Andrews, photographer