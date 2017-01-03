Making Portraits

When Dave Heath died in June at the age of 85, The New York Times described him as a "photographer of isolation."

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has the largest institutional holding of Heath's work in the United States, and the museum's new exhibition Multitude, Solitude: The Photographs of Dave Heath — with nearly 200 photographs from the late 1940s to 2007, from black and white to color — explores themes of loneliness and the desire for connection.