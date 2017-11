One of the best parties in Kansas City occurs every Friday afternoon at the Phoenix as the vocalist, trumpeter and tap dancer Lonnie McFadden eases celebrants into the weekend. An old-school entertainer in the tradition of Sammy Davis Jr., McFadden is one of Kansas City’s most beloved personalities.

This week's Local Listen features McFadden’s jovial invocation “Let’s Party.”

McFadden performs at the Phoenix every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.