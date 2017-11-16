Related Program: 
Up To Date

Liberalism's Identity Crisis, And Truman's 'Accidental' Presidency

By & 2 minutes ago
  • By 1950, about the time this photo was taken of Pres. Harry S. Truman in Key West, the 33rd president had weathered the war-fighting which defined the first half of his time in office.
    By 1950, about the time this photo was taken of Pres. Harry S. Truman in Key West, the 33rd president had weathered the war-fighting which defined the first half of his time in office.
    Florida Keys--Public Libraries / Flickr - CC

In more than 30 years of writing for The New Yorker, Adam Gopnik has covered everything from the science of meditation to the relationship between baseball and art. Today, he joins Steve Kraske to help recalibrate the true meaning of liberalism. Then, we find out why some consider Harry Truman's presidency an accident, which nonetheless changed the course of history in its first few months.

Adam Gopnik will present 'Radical Liberalism: A Manifesto For A New Movement' at the Cockefair Chair lecture series in Pierson Auditorium on the UMKC campus. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. For more information, visit the info.UMKC.edu.

A.J. Baime discusses his book 'The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months That Changed the World' at Unity Temple on the Plaza at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. For ticketing information, go to TrumanLibraryInstitute.org.

Tags: 
Talk Show
history
Harry S. Truman Library & Museum
Harry Truman
books
Cockefair Chair
liberalism
politics
U.S. Presidency
Presidents

Related Content

Civility Breakdown Undermining America’s Democracy, Expert Tells Kansas Audience

By Nov 9, 2017
Courtesy Sunflower Foundation

Progressives deride supporters of President Donald Trump as willfully ignorant reactionaries, even racists.

Fans of the president respond in kind, dismissing liberals as snowflakes and worse.

The escalating war of words is a clear and present danger to American democracy, said Carolyn Lukensmeyer, executive director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, in a presentation sponsored by the Topeka-based Sunflower Foundation’s Advocacy in Health speaker series.

15 years in the making, Truman likely to get a statue in the U.S. Capitol

By Jul 5, 2017

For 118 years, Missouri has been represented in the U.S. Capitol’s esteemed Statuary Hall by two statues of slavery opponents from the 1800s: Francis Preston Blair Jr., and Thomas Hart Benton (the politician, not the painter.)

That’s likely to change, according to U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill, who issued a rare joint news release a few days ago to declare, in effect, that they’re wild about Harry S. Truman and optimistic his statue will soon bump Blair’s.

A Nation Engaged: Power And The Presidency

By & Coy Dugger Apr 27, 2017
Roy Inman / KCUR 89.3

As President Trump approaches the 100-day milestone of his administration, KCUR teamed up with NPR's for the latest A Nation Engaged conversation, moderated by Up To Date host Steve Kraske and NPR's Southwest correspondent, John Burnett. This time, we asked Kansas City-area citizens how much power they think an American president should be able to wield.