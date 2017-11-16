Liberalism's Identity Crisis, And Truman's 'Accidental' Presidency

In more than 30 years of writing for The New Yorker, Adam Gopnik has covered everything from the science of meditation to the relationship between baseball and art. Today, he joins Steve Kraske to help recalibrate the true meaning of liberalism. Then, we find out why some consider Harry Truman's presidency an accident, which nonetheless changed the course of history in its first few months.

Adam Gopnik will present 'Radical Liberalism: A Manifesto For A New Movement' at the Cockefair Chair lecture series in Pierson Auditorium on the UMKC campus. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. For more information, visit the info.UMKC.edu.

A.J. Baime discusses his book 'The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months That Changed the World' at Unity Temple on the Plaza at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. For ticketing information, go to TrumanLibraryInstitute.org.