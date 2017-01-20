Let's Talk And Listen: New Evening Call-In Program Starts Monday, Jan. 23 On KCUR

It’s clearly time for a civil national conversation about our country’s future in the wake of a divisive election. And public radio is the best place for this conversation.

That’s why we’re proud to announce that next week KCUR will begin airing Indivisible, an evening talk show produced by WNYC (in New York City), Minnesota Public Radio and The Economist newspaper. The one-hour live call-in show — which will air on KCUR from 7-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday — is designed to be a nightly gathering for everyday Americans to talk, debate, and find common cause in the first 100 days of the Donald Trump administration. Each evening has a different focus and will be hosted by a different person.

Consider it a conversation starter.

The producers of Indivisible says the show “is purpose-built to thrive where public radio has distinguished itself: thoughtful, inclusive, contextual.” That where we want to be. And we hope you will listen, participate and make a difference in the national discourse. Share our Midwestern perspective.

Indivisible is scheduled to run through April 27. Here’s the lineup:

On Mondays, WNYC’s Kai Wright and editors and correspondents from The Economist partner on a program that allows Americans to hear and discuss how the world is reacting to the changes that are coming to Washington and what new opportunities and challenges arise as a result.

On Tuesdays, WNYC's Brian Lehrer hosts a program evaluating how — and how quickly — American norms are changing. How are language, ethics, the law and our institutions adopting new contours under a new and unprecedented leader?

On Wednesdays, Charlie Sykes, a leading voice in conservative talk radio for 25 years, interviews policy makers and engage listeners in conversation that weighs developments in the new administration’s first 100 days against American values and conservative principles.

On Thursdays, Minnesota Public Radio’s Kerri Miller examines American identity at this moment of change. Who is read into the national narrative, who feels left out, and how might our long-term sense of ourselves change?

In bringing you Indivisible, we have decided to end our broadcast of Q. This Thursday’s 7 p.m. episode of Q will be KCUR’s final airing of the program. At 7 p.m. this Friday we will air The World.

This Friday also is Inauguration Day and KCUR will carry NPR’s special coverage beginning at 9 a.m. NPR’s Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host coverage from the Capitol in Washington, D.C. The program will feature the swearing in of the president and vice president, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team. At 1 p.m., Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson will continue the special coverage, with speeches from the Inaugural Luncheon in the Capitol as well as live reports from the Inaugural Parade. Science Friday will not air this Friday.

The presidential inauguration, of course, is the lead-in to Indivisible’s national call-in program. We encourage you to be part of the conversation. It should be lively and insightful. And don’t hesitate to let us know what you think.

Donna Vestal is the director of content strategy for KCUR. You can reach her at donna.vestal@kcur.org.