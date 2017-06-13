Lenexa Teen's Tech To Help Detect Parkinson's, And Boz Scaggs On Making Meaningful Music

A typical high schooler's concerns don't usually include developing a method for early detection of Parkinson's disease. Today, we meet a 17-year-old who is using face-recognition technology to do just that. Then, we visit with a musician whose sound helped define "blue-eyed soul." Boz Scaggs reflects on a long career, and shares his thoughts on making music in the modern world.

To help Erin Smith collect facial data for her FacePrint app, take the survey here. A webcam is required.

Boz Scaggs will perform with Michael McDonald at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. For ticketing information visit KauffmanCenter.org.