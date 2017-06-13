Related Program: 
Lenexa Teen's Tech To Help Detect Parkinson's, And Boz Scaggs On Making Meaningful Music

By & Coy Dugger 1 hour ago
  • Shawnee Mission West senior Erin Smith is developing an online tool that will help recognize the early symptoms of Parkinson's disease.
    Shawnee Mission West senior Erin Smith is developing an online tool that will help recognize the early symptoms of Parkinson's disease.
    Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

A typical high schooler's concerns don't usually include developing a method for early detection of Parkinson's disease. Today, we meet a 17-year-old who is using face-recognition technology to do just that. Then, we visit with a musician whose sound helped define "blue-eyed soul." Boz Scaggs reflects on a long career, and shares his thoughts on making music in the modern world.

To help Erin Smith collect facial data for her FacePrint app, take the survey here. A webcam is required.

Boz Scaggs will perform with Michael McDonald at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. For ticketing information visit KauffmanCenter.org.

