Lee's Summit School District Hires Hickman Mills Superintendent For Top Job

Dr. Dennis Carpenter (second from the left) was chosen as the new superintendent for the Lee's Summit R-7 School District Monday.
Hickman Mills School District Superintendent Dennis Carpenter will soon have a new job at the Lee's Summit R-7 School District. 

The Lee's Summit Board of Education announced Monday that Carpenter will be the superintendent for the district starting in the 2017-2018 school year. Carpenter has served as the top administrator for Hickman Mills since 2013.

"We believe we have found the perfect fit for Lee's Summit R-7," said Lee's Summit Board of Education President Bob White in a statement. "Our Board of Education was especially impressed with Dr. Carpenter's extensive experience in instructional leadership, student success, fiscal management, operations and school renovation/construction."

In the same news release, Carpenter said he was humbled to be chosen for the position. 

"I trust that my commitment to student-centered, inclusive leadership will assist in furthering the district's commitment to an equitable educational experience for all students," Carpenter said. 

The Board started searching for a permanent superintendent last summer after David McGehee stepped down amid citizen accusations of improperly handled contracts and a public feud with some school board members over possible conflicts of interest centered on McGehee's relationship with a lawyer you represented the district. Since that time, Dave Benson has served as interim superintendent.

Under Carpenter, Hickman Mills retained provisional accreditation with the state. But last year's annual performance score was the lowest of any metro district. After those scores were released in November, Carpenter sharply criticized the state's accountability system, saying it was biased against high-poverty districts. 

Carpenter starts as superintendent on July 1.

Cody Newill is the digital editor for KCUR 89.3. Follow him on Twitter @CodyNewill. 

Elle Moxley contributed to this report. 

