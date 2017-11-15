KCUR's Band Of The Week: Stevie Stone

30 minutes ago
  • Stevie Stone
    Stevie Stone
    Courtesy Stevie Stone / Facebook

Stevie Stone, a Kansas City-based rapper signed to the Strange Music label, is a regular presence at Tech N9ne concerts. But his show on Saturday is the final date of a 28-city tour he headlines in support of his new album "Level Up."

Born in Columbia, Missouri, Stone has a gruff voice that makes his songs instantly recognizable. His debut album, "New Kid Comin’" was released in 2009 by Ruthless Records, the infamous label co-owned by the late Eazy-E and Jerry Heller; his first record for Strange Music was 2012's "Rollin' Stone." 

The standout track on his new one is "Another Level." Consistent with the rugged rap bangers that are his signature songs, and indicative of the orchestral, melodramatic and processed sound associated with Strange Music, it announces Stone's dominance of lesser rappers:

Stevie Stone, 7 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Prohibition Hall, 1118 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64106; 816-446-7832. Among the opening acts is the ascendant Kansas City rapper JL.

KCUR contributor Bill Brownlee blogs about Kansas City's jazz scene at Plastic Sax.

