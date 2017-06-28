KCUR's Band of the Week: The Philistines

A seasoned collective of Kansas City musicians who make psychedelic rock together as The Philistines perform at one of Kansas City's most interesting bars, a hidden West Bottoms gem called The Ship, on Saturday.

Many young rock bands perform with a detached sense of irony, but these veteran musicians play vintage rock with an enthusiasm that makes them refreshing to hear. Reviewing last summer's The Backbone of Night, KCUR's Monique Gabrielle Salazar said their performances exude "an effortless post-modern confidence, relishing in a symphonious sound with creepy embellishments."

"Radiation Drive," for instance, evokes the exploratory, hallucinatory sound of 1970s bands like T. Rex and Mott the Hoople.

The Philistines, 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at The Ship, 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101. Stone Grower, a Lawrence based "cosmic rock" band, opens the show.

KCUR contributor Bill Brownlee blogs about Kansas City’s jazz scene at Plastic Sax.