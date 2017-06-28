KCUR's Band of the Week: The Philistines

By 18 minutes ago
  • The Philistines
    The Philistines
    Courtesy The Philistines

A seasoned collective of Kansas City musicians who make psychedelic rock together as The Philistines perform at one of Kansas City's most interesting bars, a hidden West Bottoms gem called The Ship, on Saturday.

Many young rock bands perform with a detached sense of irony, but these veteran musicians play vintage rock with an enthusiasm that makes them refreshing to hear. Reviewing last summer's The Backbone of Night, KCUR's  Monique Gabrielle Salazar said their performances exude "an effortless post-modern confidence, relishing in a symphonious sound with creepy embellishments."

"Radiation Drive," for instance, evokes the exploratory, hallucinatory sound of 1970s bands like T. Rex and Mott the Hoople.

The Philistines, 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at The Ship, 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101. Stone Grower, a Lawrence based "cosmic rock" band, opens the show.

KCUR contributor Bill Brownlee blogs about Kansas City’s jazz scene at Plastic Sax.

Tags: 
local music
rock
Kansas City Missouri
West Bottoms
Digital Post
Talk

Related Content

KCUR's Band Of The Week: Making Movies

By Jun 21, 2017
Brian Slater / Courtesy Making Movies

One of Kansas City’s most accomplished rock bands, Making Movies tours extensively and collaborates with prominent artists — but this weekend they're part of a free concert in downtown Lawrence.

That free show comes as the band — brothers Diego and Enrique Chi, who are Panamanian immigrants; and brothers Juan-Carlos and Andres Chaurand — is enjoying a wave of national attention.

KCUR's Band Of The Week: My Brothers & Sisters

By Jun 14, 2017
Paul Andrews

My Brothers & Sisters is a large Kansas City collective that adds psychedelic flourishes to rock, funk and soul. In characteristically purple prose, the band refers to itself as “the ascetic bloodhounds of immortal sonic ecstasy.”

They deliver a powerful live performance. The nine or more musicians who squeeze onto stages during My Brothers & Sisters shows induce wide smiles and uninhibited dancing.

KCUR's Band Of The Week: Hembree

By Jun 9, 2017
Courtesy Hembree

Hembree is one of Kansas City’s most popular indie-rock bands, and has an opening slot for Elvis Costello & the Imposters at Crossroads KC on Friday.

In spite of Hembree’s popularity, the band isn’t an obvious candidate to open for Costello. The British star is a dazzling lyricist, while Hembree’s appeal is rooted in its moody sound.

The band rose from the ashes of the defunct Americana band Quiet Corral, but Hembree’s polished sound bears little resemblance to Quiet Corral’s folk-rock.