KCUR's Band Of The Week: The MGDs

By 47 minutes ago
  • The MGDs
    The MGDs
    Brandon Cale / Courtesy The MGDs

The sharp-dressed MGDs are one of Kansas City’s most accomplished party bands, strongly influenced by New Orleans groups such as the Radiators, the Iguanas and the Neville Brothers.

Much of the MGDs repertoire features vocals, but soulful grooves and joyous instrumental solos are the group’s strength.

Keyboardist and vocalist Damon Parker fronts the band, which also includes guitarist Scott Middleton, trumpeter Teddy Krulewich, saxophonist Rudy Vasquez, bassist Greg Bush and drummer Matt Davis.

After putting out a pair of full-length albums, the MGDs celebrate the release this weekend of "Somos Comos Somos" (Spanish for “we are what we are”), which, they promise, "translates the energy and aptitude from a live show into a compact, 5-song EP."

The MGDs, 9 p.m. Saturday, November 4, at the Black Dolphin, sister venue of the Green Lady Lounge, 1809 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108; 816-215-2954.

KCUR contributor Bill Brownlee blogs about Kansas City's jazz scene at Plastic Sax.

