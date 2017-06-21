KCUR's Band Of The Week: Making Movies

By 48 minutes ago
  • Making Movies
    Making Movies
    Brian Slater / Courtesy Making Movies

One of Kansas City’s most accomplished rock bands, Making Movies tours extensively and collaborates with prominent artists — but this weekend they're part of a free concert in downtown Lawrence.

That free show comes as the band — brothers Diego and Enrique Chi, who are sons of Panamanian immigrants; Mexico-born Juan Carlos Chaurand; and Brendan Culp of Kansas City — is enjoying a wave of national attention.

KCUR contributor Vicky Diaz-Camacho produced an 8-minute feature about Making Movies last week. That piece was in production when Felix Contreras of NPR’s Alt.Latino’s podcast recently told Weekend Edition host Lulu Garcia-Navarro that the band's new record, I Am Another You, is “sonically and lyrically one of the best albums of the year.”

The record is a topical concept album about immigration. Among its standouts is “Locura Colectiva” (“Collective Insanity”), which includes alarming lines such as “the world is ending and this time it’s not a lie.”

There’s a reason “Locura Colectiva” sounds a lot like the experimental side of Los Lobos: I Am Another You was produced by that band's Steve Berlin. Members of Ozomatli, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Tennis contributed to the project.

Live on Mass, a free-all-ages show with The Get Up Kids, Making Movies, Kawehi, Lily Pryor & Iris Hyde, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kansas.

KCUR contributor Bill Brownlee blogs about Kansas City’s jazz scene at Plastic Sax.

Tags: 
local music
rock
Latinos
Kansas City Missouri
Lawrence
Digital Post
Talk Show

Related Content

KCUR's Band Of The Week: My Brothers & Sisters

By Jun 14, 2017
Paul Andrews

My Brothers & Sisters is a large Kansas City collective that adds psychedelic flourishes to rock, funk and soul. In characteristically purple prose, the band refers to itself as “the ascetic bloodhounds of immortal sonic ecstasy.”

They deliver a powerful live performance. The nine or more musicians who squeeze onto stages during My Brothers & Sisters shows induce wide smiles and uninhibited dancing.

KCUR's Band Of The Week: Hembree

By Jun 9, 2017
Courtesy Hembree

Hembree is one of Kansas City’s most popular indie-rock bands, and has an opening slot for Elvis Costello & the Imposters at Crossroads KC on Friday.

In spite of Hembree’s popularity, the band isn’t an obvious candidate to open for Costello. The British star is a dazzling lyricist, while Hembree’s appeal is rooted in its moody sound.

The band rose from the ashes of the defunct Americana band Quiet Corral, but Hembree’s polished sound bears little resemblance to Quiet Corral’s folk-rock.

KCUR's Band Of The Week: Nick Schnebelen

By May 31, 2017
Courtesy Nick Schnebelen

Nick Schnebelen, a member of the powerhouse Kansas City blues-rock band Trampled Under Foot, is a flashy guitarist. In 2008, the same year Trampled Under Foot was named the top band at the International Blues Challenge, he claimed the Albert King Award as the top guitarist.