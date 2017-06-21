KCUR's Band Of The Week: Making Movies

One of Kansas City’s most accomplished rock bands, Making Movies tours extensively and collaborates with prominent artists — but this weekend they're part of a free concert in downtown Lawrence.

That free show comes as the band — brothers Diego and Enrique Chi, who are sons of Panamanian immigrants; Mexico-born Juan Carlos Chaurand; and Brendan Culp of Kansas City — is enjoying a wave of national attention.

KCUR contributor Vicky Diaz-Camacho produced an 8-minute feature about Making Movies last week. That piece was in production when Felix Contreras of NPR’s Alt.Latino’s podcast recently told Weekend Edition host Lulu Garcia-Navarro that the band's new record, I Am Another You, is “sonically and lyrically one of the best albums of the year.”

The record is a topical concept album about immigration. Among its standouts is “Locura Colectiva” (“Collective Insanity”), which includes alarming lines such as “the world is ending and this time it’s not a lie.”

There’s a reason “Locura Colectiva” sounds a lot like the experimental side of Los Lobos: I Am Another You was produced by that band's Steve Berlin. Members of Ozomatli, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Tennis contributed to the project.

Live on Mass, a free-all-ages show with The Get Up Kids, Making Movies, Kawehi, Lily Pryor & Iris Hyde, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kansas.

KCUR contributor Bill Brownlee blogs about Kansas City’s jazz scene at Plastic Sax.