KCUR's Band Of The Week: Katy Guillen And The Girls

  • Katy Guillen and The Girls release their third album this weekend.
By adding a contemporary twist to the straightforward blues-rock that’s long resonated among area audiences, guitarist Katy Guillen, bassist Claire Adams and drummer Stephanie Williams have become one of the most reliably entertaining groups in Kansas City.

On Saturday, Katy Guillen & The Girls celebrate the release of their third album, "Remember What You Knew Before." It's not simply more barroom boogie.

Instead, the group echoes the 1970s sound associated with hitmakers ranging from the Steve Miller Band to Dave Mason, and the acoustic instrumentation dominating several tracks, including "The Load," may surprise many of the band's devoted fans:

Katy Guillen & the Girls, 7 p.m., Saturday, November 11, at the Foundation Event Space, 1221 Union Avenue Kansas City, Missouri, 64101; 816-283-8990. Julia Haile, a versatile Kansas City vocalist, opens the show.

KCUR contributor Bill Brownlee blogs about Kansas City's jazz scene at Plastic Sax.

