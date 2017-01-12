KCPS Superintendent Mark Bedell, Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis, And The Weekend To-Do List

Mark Bedell faces a big challenge; leading Kansas City Public Schools back to full accreditation. Today, the superintendent talks about his first sixth months on the job, and his plans to improve grades and raise graduation rates. Then, jazz icon Ramsey Lewis explains how he's using his piano to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. Finally, Brian McTavish presents the latest Weekend To-Do List.

Ramsey Lewis will perform at the Gem Theater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th as part of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City's Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration. For tickets, visit americanjazzmuseum.org.