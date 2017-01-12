KCPS Superintendent Mark Bedell, Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis, And The Weekend To-Do List

Related Program: 
Superintendent Mark Bedell released in December a comprehensive plan for Kansas City Public School's spring semester.
Mark Bedell faces a big challenge; leading Kansas City Public Schools back to full accreditation. Today, the superintendent talks about his first sixth months on the job, and his plans to improve grades and raise graduation rates. Then, jazz icon Ramsey Lewis explains how he's using his piano to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. Finally, Brian McTavish presents the latest Weekend To-Do List.

Ramsey Lewis will perform at the Gem Theater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th as part of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City's Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration. For tickets, visit americanjazzmuseum.org

Talk Show
Mark Bedell
Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS)
education
school districts
Kansas City Missouri
Brian McTavish
Martin Luther King Jr.
jazz
piano
18th and Vine

6 Non-Chiefs Things To Do In Kansas City This Weekend

By 4 hours ago
May the gridiron gods be with our Kansas City Chiefs as they seek to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers at noon Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, allowing Alex, Travis, Tyreek and the rest to advance to the AFC Championship Game and ultimate victory in the 2017 Super Bowl.

So … what else might there be to do this weekend?

Food! Music! Comedy! Hike! Oops – well, it is a big game, you know.

From Kansas City's Mbird, A New Record That Sounds Like 'Nashville Jazz'

By Jan 10, 2017
Mbird
MercyFlight

Megan Birdsall has long been a Kansas City jazz darling, her slight presence a contradiction to the voice that's filled the corners of almost every jazz club in town. But to peg her in such a niche would be a mistake, as she and her band Mbird prove with their new release, MercyFlight.

Missouri Criminal Code Revision Won't Change How Most School Fights Are Handled

By Jan 5, 2017
A change in state statute is unlikely to make more schoolyard fights felonies.

When Missouri lawmakers made third degree assault a Class E felony, up from a misdemeanor, two school districts in the St. Louis area issued dire warnings that the criminal code revisions could have a dramatic impact on school discipline.

New KCPS Superintendent Issues 100-day Plan, Calls For Autonomy And Transparency

By Dec 15, 2016
Mark Bedell has been superintendent in the Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) for 100 days and he's making one thing clear to the Board of Education, his staff and parents: things are going to change.

Bedell issued his so-called 100 Day Plan to the Board Wednesday.

Bedell's plan calls for more transparency, more autonomy for building principals and more intensity around recruiting and retaining teachers.