KCPD: Video Shows Person Who May Have 'Vital Information' About Indian Creek Trail Killings

By Katie Bernard 56 minutes ago
  • The Kansas City Police Department says the person in the video released Tuesday "may have vital information" about recent murders on or near the Indian Creek Trail.
    The Kansas City Police Department says the person in the video released Tuesday "may have vital information" about recent murders on or near the Indian Creek Trail.
Kansas City Police released surveillance video connected to a recent homicide along the Indian Creek Trail. 

The video, released Tuesday by the KCPD, is timestamped May 18, shortly before 6 a.m., which was around the time bar owner Mike Darby was found dead on the trail. KCPD officials say the person shown walking in the video is not a suspect but "may have vital information" related to Darby's killing.  

Mike Darby, co-owner of Coach's Bar & Grill, was the most recent victim in a string of murders on or near Indian Creek Trail. KCPD officials say the killings, which date back to last April, have "obvious similarities" including the fact that all four victims were white men between the ages of 54 and 67. 

Soon after Darby's murder, the FBI began assisting the KCPD to investigate the killings. 

In early June, the Kansas City Council passed a measure imposing a curfew on city trails and parks between midnight and 5 a.m., partly in response to concerns about safety following the murders. 

Katie Bernard is KCUR's morning news intern. 

