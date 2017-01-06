Kansas Streamlines Process For Providers To Join KanCare

By 3 hours ago

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer says the KanCare credentialing process has been streamlined to make the system 'more user-friendly.'
Credit File photo

After four years of filling out four different sets of paperwork to join Kansas Medicaid, or KanCare, health care providers will soon only have to fill out one.

State officials announced that they are standardizing the credentialing process for the three private insurance companies that administer KanCare, as well as the state’s own provider forms.

The move comes after a raft of providers told a legislative oversight committee last month that the current process is tedious and duplicative.

“We have listened to providers’ comments and the direction we received from the KanCare oversight committee and are making the system more user-friendly for the providers,” said Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Sen. Laura Kelly, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, said the credentialing process could have been streamlined earlier, but the Republican-led committee didn’t have the political will to demand it of the Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration and the KanCare companies.

She said the committee served as “more of a cheerleader” for KanCare until members saw Democrats and moderate Republicans make election-year gains on discontent with Brownback.

“I don’t think we performed as an oversight committee the first few years since we were in place,” Kelly said. “I think that has just come, quite honestly, since the primary when I think a lot of folks got the message that this is important and we want it to work right.”

Andy Marso is a reporter for KCUR’s Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and KMUW covering health, education and politics in Kansas. You can reach him on Twitter @andymarso

Tags: 
KanCare
Medicaid
Kansas Legislature
Jeff Colyer
Digital Post
Kansas News Service

Related Content

Kansas Medicaid Application Backlog Climbs Again

By Dec 20, 2016
Andy Marso / Heartland Health Monitor

The Medicaid application backlog in Kansas is on its way back up, threatening months of progress on a coverage problem that has vexed health care providers across the state.  

For more than a year, providers that rely on Kansas Medicaid, or KanCare, have been stung by delayed payments as they wait months for eligibility determinations that by federal rule are supposed to take no more than 45 days.

Kansas Delays KanCare Changes Amid Federal Uncertainty

By Dec 16, 2016
File photo

Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration has requested a one-year extension of the current KanCare program while delaying a proposal for an updated version of the Medicaid managed care system.

KanCare, which placed all 425,000 Kansans in Medicaid under the administration of three private insurance companies, began in 2013 and is scheduled to expire at the end of 2017.

State officials had planned to make changes to the current contracts and then apply for a long-term extension of KanCare with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the beginning of 2017.