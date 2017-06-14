Kansas Congressmen Are 'Alright' After Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice

By 32 minutes ago
  • House Democrats pray at their own baseball practice in a picture tweeted out by Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen of Nevada after hearing of the shootings.
    Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen/Twitter

Two Kansas lawmakers say they are okay after reports of a shooting at a Congressional baseball practice outside Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning. 

NPR reports Rep. Steve Scalise, Republican from Louisiana, one of his aides, and two Capitol Police were injured in the shooting. 

Rep. Kevin Yoder of Johnson County and Rep. Roger Marshall of the state's "Big First" in western Kansas are both on the roster for the GOP's team, which has been preparing for a charity game. 

A Yoder spokesperson tells KCUR the Congressman was not at the practice Wednesday.

Congressman Marshall tweeted early Wednesday that he was alright.

Other Kansas Congressmembers responded to the shooting on Twitter, as well. Niether Rep. Lynn Jenkins nor Rep. Ron Estes appeared to be at the practice. 

Kansas senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts each expressed on twitter their support for those impacted and thanks for first responders.  

NPR continues to update this story as it develops. 

Katie Bernard is a morning news intern at KCUR. 

