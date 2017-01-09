Kansas City's Chinese Art Collection, Youth Sports: Life-Long Injuries, Benefits

On display now in "Emperors, Scholars and Temples" at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art are "rarely seen objects" from the museum's extensive collection of Chinese art. Turns out, the collection is actually world-renowned. How did this come to be for a museum in Kansas City?
Plus, we consider the long-term affects, good and bad, of the sports and repetitive activities of our youth. If you were a catcher for your softball team, your ankles and knees know what we're talking about.
Guests:
- Marc Wilson, formerly both curator of Chinese art and director, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
- Sherry Fowler, professor of Japanese Art, University of Kansas
- Amanda Grimes, teaching assistant professor, UMKC School of Nursing and Health Studies
- Trent J. Herda, assistant professor, Health, Sport and Exercise Sciences, University of Kansas
- Gary Abbot, assistant professor of modern dance, UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance