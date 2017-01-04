Kansas City, Kansas School District And Teachers At Contract Impasse

By 1 minute ago

Teachers in the Kansas City Kansas School District, including at Frank Rushton Elementary, are at a contract impasse with the district.
Credit Maria Carter / KCUR 89.3

Another metro school district is at a contract impasse with its teachers.

Teachers and the Kansas City Kansas School District  are heading into non-binding fact finding after failing to reach a deal.

The two sides held talks with a mediator twice last month but that also failed to result in a contract.

Teachers and the district say the dispute is not over how much of a pay hike to give but rather how to distribute the two percent raise.

The union says it wants to reward veteran teachers who’ve been stuck at the same pay grade for years. But to make sure any new contract is approved it must have something for everyone. "We're trying to be fair to everyone," says Ollie Carroll from the Kansas NEA.

The district wants to target the money towards younger teachers, according to Carroll.

The KCK district says it believes its offered a fair in contract and the two percent bump is in line with what most other district employees have received. "We need to be competitive at all levels, so we can compete with all districts," says KCK Chief of Staff David Smith.

The union says it also has disagreements over planning time and due process rights for teachers.

The two sides have yet to agree on a fact finder. Once that's done, a hearing will be scheduled.

Sam Zeff is co-host of the political podcast Statehouse Blend and covers education for KCUR. Follow Sam on Twitter @SamZeff.

Tags: 
Kansas City Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS)
education
public education
NEA
Kansas City, Kansas (KCK)
Kansas City, Kansas (KCK)
Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK

Related Content

Here's What Happens When A Gallery Owner Lets Busloads Of Art Students Loose In Kansas City

By Sep 23, 2016
C.J. Janovy / KCUR 89.3

When Paul Dorrell opened an art gallery 25 years ago, people told him he was crazy for representing only Missouri and Kansas artists.

"Everybody thought I was out of my mind," Dorrell says. "That it was a sure road to bankruptcy, that nobody would ever care about Kansas and Missouri artists, that Kansas City and the Midwest in general were a lost cause culturally, so why bother?"

Kansas City, Kansas, Replaces Elementary School, Seeks Bond For More Upgrades

By Aug 14, 2016
Maria Carter / KCUR 89.3

At Frank Rushton Elementary, students aren’t just getting new boxes of pencils and crayons. They’re getting a whole new school.

"Compared to the other building, it’s really nice,” says parent Ayesha Marks. “I like the library upgrade with the computer and books and everything.”

“It’s awesome,” says third-grader Gianni Ramos of the school. “It’s much bigger and has more space.”

A lot more space. The old building, near the intersection of 43rd and Rainbow Ave., was jam-packed.

Kansas City Doesn't Have An NBA Team, But It Does Have Two Head Coaches In The NBA

By Greg Echlin 18 hours ago
Getty Images/NBA

Kansas City may be known more as a college basketball town these days, but two NBA head coaches with Kansas City ties, Cleveland’s Tyronn Lue and Phoenix’s Earl Watson, will make history when their teams face each other on Thursday.

Last June, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship and set off a celebration in that city. At the same time, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, a graduate of Raytown High School, couldn’t pry himself from the bench. He sat with his face buried in his hands.

Sobbing.

K-State Program Aims To Help The Growing Need For Elementary Teachers

By Dec 27, 2016
Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3

It’s getting harder to fill teaching positions in Kansas, especially in rural and urban districts.

In a report released in August, KSDE talked about the challenges the state faces to make sure there is a reliable source of teachers in the future and how to maintain a veteran teaching corps. "Kansas isn’t experiencing a greying of the profession but actually a greening," said the report.

But there’s a new program at Kansas State University to help fill the need.      

It used to be pretty easy to at fill open jobs for elementary teachers in Kansas.