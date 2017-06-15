Kansas City Council Approves Controversial Westport Apartment Plan

By Lexi Churchill 52 seconds ago
  • Despite objections from neighborhood groups, the Kansas City Council approved a development plan for an apartment complex in Westport.
    Despite objections from neighborhood groups, the Kansas City Council approved a development plan for an apartment complex in Westport.
    Courtesy Opus Developement Group

The Kansas City Council approved Thursday a development plan for a controversial 256-unit apartment complex in Westport by a vote of 8 - 2.

The modern six-story building will replace the building occupied by a Bank of America branch at the corner of Westport Road and Broadway.

The project’s supporters have long-advocated for increasing the residential aspect of the area to make it more multi-purpose. On the other side of the aisle, the groups dedicated to preserving the historic neighborhood opposed the building, saying the design’s height would disrupt the character of Westport.

The decision has split neighborhoods and even households, according to council member Jolie Justus, who ultimately voted yes. She says the project will increase density and believes the Opus developers are willing to problem-solve.

“I’ve been pleased with the developers' willingness to work to minimize businesses interruption during construction and contribute to public infrastructure in the area. I've also been pleased with their willingness to mitigate any parking problems, should they arise," Justus said. 

Council member Katheryn Shields disagreed. She says the developers held over 50 meetings that gave people the opportunity to give suggestions. Shields says she requested their model include one parking spot per unit to condense parking, but her ideas and others' were pushed under the rug.

"The neighborhoods would say ‘we’re considered about parking, we’re concerned about height, we’re concerned about density.’ And the developers would say ‘well, this is the size it has to be for us to be successful.’"

Shields pointed to Columbia, Missouri, and Dinkytown, Minnesota, saying the developers built "large and out of scale" buildings in those locations that didn't fit into the neighborhood. Shields and Mayor Pro-Tem Scott Wagner voted against the ordinance.

Lexi Churchill is a news intern at KCUR 89.3. 

Tags: 
Westport
development
Kansas City Council
Katheryn Shields
Jolie Justus
Spot

Related Content

Kansas City History Group Crowdfunds To Preserve Westport's Architecture

By May 5, 2017
Courtesy Opus Developement Group

New projects in the works for historic Westport are prompting a grassroots effort to survey the district’s buildings to help provide a solid planning base for future development decisions.

Plans for two apartment projects and a hotel are being reviewed at City Hall for a district that’s been popular destination since before Kansas City was born.

Kansas City Authority Approves New Round Of Development Tax Breaks, Including Plaza Tower

By Apr 21, 2017
Courtesy Block Real Estate Services

Construction on the first multi-tenant office tower to go up in the Country Club Plaza in more than a decade is expected to begin this summer following approval of final incentives.

The 14-story 46 Penn Centre project is planned for 46th Terrace and Pennsylvania Avenue just north of the Seventh Church of Christ, Scientist by Block Real Estate Services.