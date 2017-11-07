Kansas City Area November 2017 Election Results

  The future of a single-terminal KCI plan, rendered here, will be determined by Kansas City voters on Nov. 7.
Below are the unofficial results for the Nov. 7 special elections and general elections in Kansas City, Missouri, and other municipalities.

You can find full results from the Kansas City Election Board, Wyandotte County Election Office, Johnson County Election OfficeJackson County Election BoardClay County Board of Election Commissioners and Platte County Elections Board.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

Precincts reporting: 173 out of 173

QUESTION 1 — Single-terminal KCI

Yes: 75 percent

No: 25 percent

JACKSON COUNTY

Precincts reporting: 70 out of 70

SENATE DISTRICT 8

REPUBLICAN — Mike Cierpiot — 50 percent

DEMOCRAT — Hillary Shields — 43 percent

INDEPENDENT — Jacob Turk — 7 percent

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS

Precincts reporting: 113 out of 113

MAYOR/CEO

David Alvey  — 52 percent

Mark Holland  — 47 percent

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Precincts reporting: 128 out of 128

MAYOR

Carl Gerlach — 63 percent

Charlotte O'Hara — 37 percent

ROELAND PARK, KANSAS

Precincts reporting: 10 out of 10 

MAYOR

Mike Kelly — 70 percent

Roger Cooper — 30 percent

GARDNER, KANSAS

Precincts reporting: 16 out of 16

MAYOR

Steve Shute — 53 percent

Chris Morrow — 47 percent

MERRIAM, KANSAS

Precincts reporting: 10 out of 10

MAYOR

Ken Sissom — 73 percent

Eric Jackson — 26 percent

GRANDVIEW, MISSOURI

Precincts reporting: 11 out of 11

QUESTION — Local use tax at the same rate of local sales tax rate (2.5 percent)

Yes: 56 percent

No: 43 percent

