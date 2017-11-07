Kansas City Area November 2017 Election Results

Below are the unofficial results for the Nov. 7 special elections and general elections in Kansas City, Missouri, and other municipalities.
Updated 10:04 p.m., Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI
Precincts reporting: 173 out of 173
QUESTION 1 — Single-terminal KCI
Yes: 75 percent
No: 25 percent
JACKSON COUNTY
Precincts reporting: 70 out of 70
SENATE DISTRICT 8
REPUBLICAN — Mike Cierpiot — 50 percent
DEMOCRAT — Hillary Shields — 43 percent
INDEPENDENT — Jacob Turk — 7 percent
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS
Precincts reporting: 113 out of 113
MAYOR/CEO
David Alvey — 52 percent
Mark Holland — 47 percent
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Precincts reporting: 128 out of 128
MAYOR
Carl Gerlach — 63 percent
Charlotte O'Hara — 37 percent
ROELAND PARK, KANSAS
Precincts reporting: 10 out of 10
MAYOR
Mike Kelly — 70 percent
Roger Cooper — 30 percent
GARDNER, KANSAS
Precincts reporting: 16 out of 16
MAYOR
Steve Shute — 53 percent
Chris Morrow — 47 percent
MERRIAM, KANSAS
Precincts reporting: 10 out of 10
MAYOR
Ken Sissom — 73 percent
Eric Jackson — 26 percent
GRANDVIEW, MISSOURI
Precincts reporting: 11 out of 11
QUESTION — Local use tax at the same rate of local sales tax rate (2.5 percent)
Yes: 56 percent
No: 43 percent