Kansas City Abortion Rights Opponents Feel Optimistic About New Administration

Abortion rights opponents marked the 44th annual demonstration they call the March for Life yesterday in both Washington, and Kansas City.

Yesterday’s rally in downtown Kansas City drew about 100 people, which was substantial increase from last year. Kansas City author Jack Cashill says the event benefited from the much larger women’s marches last weekend.

“Thanks to them there are many more cameras here today than there otherwise would have been,” said Cashill.

Abortion rights opponents are feeling good about their chances to see new federal restrictions, according to Mary Gliserman with Wyandotte Pregnancy Clinic.

“We are very encouraged, as a movement, that we have a pro-life president for the first time in 8 years. We have a pro-life Congress we have a pro-life Senate, and what that means, we don’t know yet,” said Gliserman.

President Trump says he’ll announce his nomination to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court in the coming week. Abortion rights opponents say they’re confident he’ll pick someone on their side of the issue.

Frank Morris is a reporter at KCUR 89.3.