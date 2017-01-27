Kansas City Abortion Rights Opponents Feel Optimistic About New Administration

By 37 minutes ago
  • About 100 people turned out for the Kansas City version of the so-called March for Life event.
    About 100 people turned out for the Kansas City version of the so-called March for Life event.
    Frank Morris / KCUR 893

Abortion rights opponents marked the 44th annual demonstration they call the March for Life yesterday in both Washington, and Kansas City.  

Yesterday’s rally in downtown Kansas City drew about 100 people, which was substantial increase from last year. Kansas City author Jack Cashill says the event benefited from the much larger women’s marches last weekend.

“Thanks to them there are many more cameras here today than there otherwise would have been,” said Cashill.

Abortion rights opponents are feeling good about their chances to see new federal restrictions, according to Mary Gliserman with Wyandotte Pregnancy Clinic.

“We are very encouraged, as a movement, that we have a pro-life president for the first time in 8 years. We have a pro-life Congress we have a pro-life Senate, and what that means, we don’t know yet,” said Gliserman.

President Trump says he’ll announce his nomination to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court in the coming week. Abortion rights opponents say they’re confident he’ll pick someone on their side of the issue.  

Frank Morris is a reporter at KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
abortion
downtown
Kansas City Missouri
protests
Spot

Related Content

What Is The Future For Ethics Reform—And Democrats—In Missouri?

By & Jan 22, 2017

On this weeks Statehouse Blend Missouri podcast, Rep. Lauren Arthur (D-Kansas City) talks about the future of the state's Democratic party, Gov. Eric Greitens' State of the State address, and casting the lone no vote in committee on the session's first ethics reform bill.

Guests:

Missouri Lawmakers Set Stage For More Abortion Restrictions

By Dec 30, 2014

Missouri’s abortion regulations, among the strictest in the nation, may get even stricter.

Several lawmakers have already pre-filed abortion-related legislation in both the state House of Representatives and Senate.

Federal Judge Halts Revocation Of Planned Parenthood License In Columbia, Missouri

By Dec 29, 2015
Joe Gratz / Flickr -- Creative Commons

Missouri health officials likely violated the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause when they threatened to revoke the abortion license of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia, Missouri, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

In barring the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) from revoking the clinic’s license, U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey found the department had treated Planned Parenthood more harshly “than other similarly situated institutions.”