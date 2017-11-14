Johnson County Community College Gets Record Donation To Expand Technical Education

Johnson County Community College just received the biggest financial gift in its history and plans to use the money to expand its technical education.

JCCC says it received a $10 million donation from the Overland Park-based Sunderland Foundation. It's part of a $102 million project that will add two buildings to campus.

One building will be 70,000 square feet and house expanded technical education programs such as the automotive technology and HVAC programs.

A new Fine Arts and Design studio will be built near the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art and Carlsen Center, according to JCCC.

“We’re altering our campus landscape to cultivate innovative learning and engagement opportunities for students, while integrating the interactive needs of our award-winning faculty and staff,” JCCC Board of Trustee chair Greg Musil said in a statement.

A second phase of the plan will reface the student center and upgrade some classrooms.

The work is expected to take several years.

