Johnson County Commission Downsizes Public Art Funding

By 23 seconds ago

Artist Suikang Zhao created 'We Have a Dream' in 2011 for the Youth and Family Services Center in Olathe, Kansas, as part of Johnson County's One Percent for Art Program.
Credit courtesy of the artist

The Johnson County, Kansas, Board of County Commissioners this week voted to reduce funding for proposed public art projects and for the county's public art program itself. 

In addition to public art programs in six cities, Johnson County has a One Percent for Art Program, established in 2006 to include art in major building projects.

Arts advocates, including Kansas Representative Jerry Stogsdill of Prairie Village, asked the commission to continue support for the program. 

Stogsdill urged the commissioners to "remain strong in your commitment to the arts and arts funding." The arts have an impact on economic development, he argued, "not only in Johnson County, but across the state." 

But on Thursday, commissioners passed an ordinance to cap spending for public art at $500,000, down from $1 million, for the new county courthouse in Olathe. (County residents approved a 10-year, quarter-cent sales tax in November 2016 to fund the estimated $193 million project, which is slated for completion in 2020.)

"I have been and continue to be a supporter of the arts. I am also a businessman," said Commissioner Mike Brown, who represents the sixth district. "So in cutting back from a million dollars on an expenditure at the courthouse to $500,000 is good. It's still $500,000." 

Commissioners also endorsed changing the wording of the public art program. The maximum funding for all future art projects will be $500,000, and a trust fund for public art will be eliminated. According to assistant county manager Joe Waters, the fund, created for donations and grants, has not "come into play in the 11 years" since the program was created. 

Two commissioners voted against another ordinance to eliminate about $200,000 in public art for the new $21 million County Coroner/Medical Examiner facility in Olathe, also funded by last year's sales tax. 

"This is another public building and if we start eliminating arts projects for some of our buildings, this will be a road to allow that to happen in other future buildings," cautioned first district Commissioner Ron Shaffer. "So I’m going to vote against this particular issue." 

The proposal passed by a majority vote. 

Laura Spencer is an arts reporter at KCUR 89.3. You can reach her on Twitter @lauraspencer.

Tags: 
public art
sculpture
Johnson County
Kansas
Spot

Related Content

Johnson County Opioid Usage Appears Steady, But Red Flags Remain

By Aug 8, 2017
frankieleon / Flickr - CC

While communities across the country deal with dramatic increases in illegal opioid use, statistics in Johnson County suggest rates of death and addiction closer to home are relatively more stable.

Court filings involving opioid offenses have remained relatively flat in recent years, and illegal use has decreased for hydrocodone and oxycodone, two of the most popular opiates, according to a report from public health and crime experts presented to the Johnson County Commission in June. Heroin use remains steady.

Despite those encouraging numbers, local officials are wary.

Cricket In KC; Kids And Sports

By , & Oct 11, 2017
Patrick Doheny / Flickr -- CC

At many metro parks, you'll see players from around the world playing cricket. We take a closer look at the growing culture of the sport in Kansas City.

Then: a recent article in Time Magazine stated that kids' sports is a $15 billion dollar industry. With the rise of club teams, is the way that kids play sports good for them? Or is it a sacrifice — not only for them, but for the whole family?

Guests:

Lenexa Residents Realize Longstanding Vision With New Downtown City Center

By Sep 22, 2017
Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

Less than two months since its opening, Lenexa’s City Center development is already transforming the way that city’s residents interact with their government, and changing how the metro thinks about the Kansas suburb.

The project, just one in a set of sprawling properties centered around 87th Street and Renner Boulevard, is the culmination of 20 years of work to make real a long-standing community vision for a new downtown.