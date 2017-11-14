Jackson County Executive To Address Ongoing Jail Issues With New Task Force

By 15 minutes ago
  • Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. announces a new Jail Task Force and introduces its members.
    Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. announces a new Jail Task Force and introduces its members.
    Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

Amidst mounting tensions over ongoing issues at the Jackson County Detention Center, County Executive Frank White, Jr. announced a new Jail Task Force to determine what steps to take to fix these issues, which include overcrowding and understaffing. 

"For [officers] as well as detainees, we need to make sure that conditions are healthy, that they're safe, and that they have the latest amenities," said task force co-chair John Fierro. 

Fierro, president of Mattie Rhodes, said this is of interest to him because taking proper care of detainees now is an investment in the future of the county.

"We can't put them back out into the community without proper medication or therapeutic support," he said. "Also we need to make sure they have job skills necessary to be productive members of our county." 

Fierro is joined on the force by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Alvin Brooks, State Representative Brandon Ellington and City Councilwoman Alissia Canady, to name a few. 

The Jail Task Force will have six months to conduct its analysis of the jail. 

The group will pick up where the former Jail Task Force, appointed by former County Executive Mike Sanders in 2015, left off. 

Between then and now, the jail has seen inmate deaths, alleged attacks on guards by inmates, and smuggling of contraband. 

In addition to announcing the task force, White also proposed a budget increase for Jackson County's corrections department. It includes a $16 million bond to fund emergency safety and security repairs to the jail over the next five years. 

White emphasized Tuesday that he has "never been skeptical of a new jail" but has been skeptical of how big of a jail is needed.

"The premise has always been there that we need a new jail," White said. "We just wanted to make sure we had enough study and enough background to lead us in the right direction."

Which, he said, requires the community's input — that's why the task force will spend the first two months collecting public opinions and hosting listening sessions. 

Andrea Tudhope is a reporter for KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter @_tudhope, and email her at andreat@kcur.org.

Tags: 
Jackson County
Jackson County Corrections
Frank White
Jean Peters Baker

Related Content

Jackson County Prosecutor, Sheriff Express Frustrations With Jail

By Sep 27, 2017
Jackson County Prosecutor's Office

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and  Sheriff Mike Sharp called a news conference Wednesday to say four inmates in the county jail had been charged with assaulting a corrections officer.

But the news conference turned into the two top law enforcement officials in Jackson County expressing their ongoing frustration with a string of problems at the jail. “Everything is a concern at this point. The whole thing is a concern,” says Baker. “We’re fed up with each of our weeks here at the county being filled with the jail as a problem.”

Jackson County Legislature Rejects Executive Frank White's Pick For COMBAT Director

By Sep 27, 2017
Jackson County Executive's Office

Monday’s meeting of the Jackson County Legislature began with some drama when the legislature unanimously voted to block the appointment of Teesha Miller as director of COMBAT, the county’s anti-drug and anti-violence program.

Miller previously served as head of Jackson County’s prescription drug monitoring program.

Legislators criticized Jackson County Executive Frank White for not being inclusive in the hiring process.

Johnson County, Missouri, Jail Removes Jackson County Prisoners Following 'Near Riot'

By Mar 24, 2017
Pixabay — Creative Commons

Prisoners from Jackson County have been removed from the Johnson County Jail in Missouri following an outbreak of violence in the facility on Thursday evening.