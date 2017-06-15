How The New Women's Caucus Helped Shape A Tax Compromise

For awhile, it seemed as though it would be a long time before Kansas lawmakers came up with a tax plan that could pass. Just when it seemed the impass was at it's worst, The Women's Caucus stepped up with a plan that led to a compromise.
Guests:
- Stephanie Clayton, R-Overland Park, Kansas House of Representatives
- Cindy Holscher, D-Olathe, Kansas House of Representatives
- Monica Murnan, D-Pittsburg, Kansas House of Representatives
