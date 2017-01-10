Related Program: 
House Leadership Responds To Governor Greitens' Inaugural Address

By & 5 minutes ago
  • From left to right: House Speaker Todd Richardson, Jason Rosenbaum, Brian Ellison
    Matt Hodapp / KCUR 89.3
  • From left to right: Rep. Kip Kendrick, Rep. Gail McCann Beatty
After Missouri Governor Eric Greitens delivered his inaugural address in Jefferson City, KCUR's Statehouse Blend Missouri teamed up with St. Louis Public Radio's Politically Speaking podcast to interview the minority and majority leadership in the House of Representatives.

Guests:

  • Gail McCann Beatty, (D-Kansas City) Minority Leader, Missouri House of Representatives
  • Kip Kendrick, (D-Columbia) Minority Whip, Missouri House of Representatives
  • Todd Richardson, (R-Poplar Bluff) Speaker, Missouri House of Representatives
