History Of Primitivo Garcia; Grasshopper Found In Van Gogh Painting

Vincent Van Gogh loved to paint "en plein air" which meant battling the elements: rain, wind and ... grasshoppers? Today, we speak with the painting conservator at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art who found a century-old grasshopper embedded in Van Gogh's Olive Trees. But first, we learn about the history of a Kansas City hero, Primitivo Garcia.

Guests:

Irene Garcia, sister of Primitivo

sister of Primitivo Margaret Kelso, Primitivo's teacher

Primitivo's teacher Monica Garcia Saenz, niece of Primitivo

niece of Primitivo Mary Schafer, Nelson-Atkins conservator

In light of the 50th Anniversary of Primitivo's act of heroism, the Primitivo Garcia Elementary School is hosting a community celebration on November 25 at 11 a.m. For more information, visit PrimitivoGarcia.org.