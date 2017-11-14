Related Program: 
Central Standard

History Of Primitivo Garcia; Grasshopper Found In Van Gogh Painting

By & Coy Dugger 1 hour ago
  • Public Domain

Vincent Van Gogh loved to paint "en plein air" which meant battling the elements: rain, wind and ... grasshoppers? Today, we speak with the painting conservator at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art who found a century-old grasshopper embedded in Van Gogh's Olive Trees. But first, we learn about the history of a Kansas City hero, Primitivo Garcia.

Guests:

  • Irene Garcia, sister of Primitivo
  • Margaret Kelso, Primitivo's teacher
  • Monica Garcia Saenz, niece of Primitivo
  • Mary Schafer, Nelson-Atkins conservator

In light of the 50th Anniversary of Primitivo's act of heroism, the Primitivo Garcia Elementary School is hosting a community celebration on November 25 at 11 a.m. For more information, visit PrimitivoGarcia.org.

Tags: 
Talk Show
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
painting
Westport
Westport High School
hispanic
immigration
Latinos
remembrances
history
art history

Related Content

Comparing 1960s Protests To Today's, And New Revelations About Leonardo Da Vinci

By & & Coy Dugger Oct 23, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

During the Vietnam War, military conflict in Southeast Asia aggravated flaring social issues back home. Today, we discuss how activism during the war advanced the fight for civil rights on many fronts, and how mass protests then compare to today's resistance movements. Then, renowned biographer Walter Issacson takes us into the mind of Leonardo da Vinci.

KC's Steptoe Neighborhood, Remembering Gilbert Guerrero

By & Feb 8, 2017
Mid-Continent Public Library / http://www.nelson-atkins.org/calendar/film-step-plaza/

You've probably driven through this cute little neighborhood between Westport and the Plaza, with its bungalows with stone porches. But you may not know that this neighborhood used to be called Steptoe — and it's where freed slaves built new lives for themselves. Hear more about this historic area and the project to collect and preserve its oral history.

Also: Remembering Latino civil rights leader Gilbert Guerrero.

Guests:

Latino Influence In The Midwest, Granny Basketball, And The Weekend To-Do List

By & Corrine Dorrian Oct 13, 2016

First, a look at how an increasing Latino population in the Heartland is changing the region. Then, how the border showdown between Kansas and Missouri lives on through Granny Basketball. Finally, Brian McTavish gives us the latest Weekend To-Do List.