Related Program: 
Central Standard

Hip Hop Grows Up (Encore)

By , , & ago
Related Program: 
Central Standard

A trifecta of hip-hop royalty came to the Central Standard studio to talk about changes in the scene, and in themselves. (From left: Scribe, Necia Gamby and Joc Max.)
Credit Sylvia Maria Gross / KCUR

When you picture a break-dancer, or "b-boy," you may envision a skinny kid who drops to the ground and pops back up like it's no big deal. But the hip-hop culture that gave rise to break-dancing isn't getting any younger.

Now, the original hip-hop generation is bringing kids to the club for events featuring crayons. In this encore presentation of Central Standard, we ask, how is the culture of hip-hop growing up with them? Plus, profiles of three icons in Kansas City's hip-hop scene. 

Guests:

  • Donald "Scribe" Ross, graffiti artist emeritus
  • Thomas McIntosh, DJ Joc Max, Kansas City DJ and parent
  • Necia Gamby, longtime supporter and leader within Kansas City hip-hop community
Tags: 
hip hop
arts & culture
race
KC Music
Talk Show

Related Content

Kansas City Hip-Hop Grows Up – And Brings The Kids

By Jun 1, 2016
Matthew Hodapp / KCUR 89.3

A decade ago, lovers of soul and hip-hop in Kansas City would gather on Sunday nights at a greasy downtown dive bar to listen to DJ’s and eat hot wings. MCs would spit rhymes and pretty soon a break-dancing circle would form.

Fast forward to 2016, and some of those people, plus a whole new crew, have joined in on a similar event. But now it’s in the afternoon and involves a lot more crayons.

A Shawnee Mission East High School Teacher Gets Serious About His Teenage Dream

By Nov 23, 2016
Courtesy David Muhammad

In room 309 at Shawnee Mission East High School, social studies teacher David Muhammad and his students tackle some of humanity's most difficult subjects — on a recent Tuesday afternoon, for example, his international relations class was studying the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights. 

After class, he's also known for encouraging respectful debates about topics confronting America — a video of one of those debates about the Confederate flag last year has close to 50,000 views on YouTube

Kansas City Rapper Mac Lethal Congratulates Us On Our Mid-Life Crises

By Nov 8, 2016
Facebook

Mac Lethal
Congratulations

Over the last decade and a half, the Kansas City rapper Mac Lethal has become a personality locally and beyond. He has a huge YouTube presence. He’s published a novel based on his Tumblr. He’s performed on "Ellen." He hosts an MTV show where he asks trivia questions to drunk people ("Binge Thinking," described in the opening credits as “the best pub crawl game show on TV”).