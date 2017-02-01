Here's What The National Endowment For The Arts Pays For In Kansas And Missouri

The day before Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, reports surfaced that his administration might cut funding for, or eliminate, federal arts agencies.

"Not this again," read a Washington Post headline, in a nod to late-1980s and 1990s calls by conservative legislators to cut the National Endowment for the Arts' budget.

The Trump administration is considering federal spending reductions of $10.5 trillion over the next decade. If it follows a blueprint published by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, the NEA and the National Endowment for the Humanities could be on the chopping block. There's also talk of privatizing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

According to The Post, cuts to federal arts agencies could trim about $296 million from the federal government's budget, "saving taxpayers little but sending a symbolic message about the importance of small government." A recent Time article broke it down: The CPB's budget of $445 million costs $1.37 per American; the budgets of the NEA and the NEH are both nearly $150 million, a cost of $.046 per American.

Trump is expected to present the administration's budget for fiscal year 2018 at a joint session of Congress on February 28.

Here's how the elimination of the NEA might affect Kansas and Missouri:

In December, the arts agency announced more than $30 million in funding for projects around the country in fiscal year 2017.

That included $110,000 for six projects in Kansas, and $540,000 for 27 projects in Missouri. The NEA grants pay for things such as exhibits, performances, publications, or artist residencies.

In Kansas, funding includes a concert and residency for a string quartet in Hesston, and support for an exhibition on the plant kingdom at the Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

In Missouri, some grants go to a new collaborative public art project in rural Eminence and to programming for homeless youth and adults at ReStart, Inc. in Kansas City.

Kansas:

Chamber Music At The Barn, Inc., Maize (guest artist Quartet San Francisco): $10,000

Hesston College, Hesston (concert and residency by string quartet Sybarite 5): $10,000

William Inge Center for the Arts, Independence (playwright residencies): $10,000

Kansas State University, Manhattan (artists and scientists collaborate on printmaking through chemical innovation): $20,000

Spencer Museum of Art, Lawrence (exhibition "Big Botany: Conversations with the Plant World"): $25,000

University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc., Lawrence (Adaptive Use Musical Instrument activities for people with limited mobility): $35,000

Missouri:

Black Archives of Mid-America, Kansas City (Mbembe Milton Smith poetry series): $10,000

Opojaz, Inc., St. Louis (magazine "Boulevard"): $10,000

Cinema St. Louis, St. Louis (26th St. Louis International Film Festival): $10,000

Coterie Theatre, Kansas City (production of "Hana's Suitcase"): $10,000

Curators of the University of Missouri at Columbia, Columbia ("The Missouri Review" in print, electronic and audio formats): $10,000

Eminence Area Arts Council, Eminence (public art project): $10,000

Kansas City Symphony, Kansas City (Celebration at the Station): $10,000

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City (Free Stages Festival): $10,000

Metro Theater Company, St. Louis (production and tour of "Out of the Box"): $10,000

Spire Chamber Ensemble, Kansas City (performance project): $10,000

St. Louis Children's Choirs, St. Louis (performance and community engagement project): $10,000

St. Louis Classical Guitar Society, St. Louis (Classical Guitar Education Initiative): $10,000

ReStart, Inc., Kansas City (arts programming to homeless youth and adults): $15,000

Webster University, St. Louis (Community Musical School): $15,000

Dance St. Louis, St. Louis (New Dance Horizons and Spring to Dance Festival): $20,000

Historic Kansas City Foundation, Kansas City (design guidelines for 18th and Vine Historic District): $20,000

Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City ("Director's Choice" spring production) : $20,000

Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Kansas City (Origin: KC New Works Festival): $20,000

Hadara Bar-Nadav, Kansas City (creative writing fellowship): $25,000

Ted Mathys, St. Louis (creative writing fellowship): $25,000

Kathryn Nuernberger, Columbia (creative writing fellowship): $25,000

The Luminary, St. Louis (international artist-in-residence program): $25,000

St. Louis Art Museum, St. Louis (exhibition "Degas, Impressionism, and the Paris Millinery Trade"): $30,000

Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City (exhibition "Magnetic Fields: Expanding American Abstraction, 1960s to Today"): $40,000

St. Louis Symphony, St. Louis (performances of "The Gospel According to the Other Mary"): $40,000

Center for Creative Arts (COCA), St. Louis (dance outreach): $45,000

Ragtag Film Society, Columbia (14th True/False Film Fest): $55,000

