Gerlach Wins Fourth Term As Overland Park Mayor

Carl Gerlach was facing his first opponent in eight years for re-election as Overland Park mayor. In the end, he easily brushed aside challenger Charlotte O'Hara.

Gerlach grabbed 63 percent of the vote. O'Hara got 37 percent.

The incumbent ran on the economic success of Overland Park during his time in office, including the revitalization of downtown and adding 23,000 jobs.

O'Hara tried to paint Gerlach and the city as too cozy with developers by granting millions of dollars in tax incentives.

Sam Zeff covers education for KCUR 89.3. He's also host of KCUR's political podcast Statehouse Blend. Follow him on Twitter @samzeff.