Food Critics: The Best Pasta Dishes In Kansas City

When it’s cold out, a big, hearty bowl of pasta really hits the spot.

Whether it’s a creamy mac and cheese or something a little more sophisticated (squid-ink noodles, anyone?), KCUR’s Food Critics search out the best pasta dishes in and around Kansas City.

Here are their recommendations:

Mary Bloch, Around the Block:

Charles Ferruzza, The Independent and Shawnee Mission Post:

Jenny Vergara, Feast Magazine:

Lidia’s — pasta trio. There’s a reason it remains one of the most-ordered dishes. It’s $22 and it changes every week; it’s a combination of three different pastas with different sauces, all served tableside.

The Antler Room — any pasta dish. Delicious, seasonal and house-made. They use their own ground flour from local grains to make their unique pastas. On the menu now: a parsnip and chestnut raviolini and an onion ash tajarin.

The Rieger — any pasta dish. Owner/chef Howard Hanna has added some delicious pastas to his winter menu. Look for corzetti, a signature pasta stamped with the Rieger logo.

Michael Smith Restaurant — pasta and Italian pasta specials. Tuesday night is the "pork or pasta" special – choose between a pork special or a handmade pasta special for $19.

Shio Ramen Shop — ramen. Noodles are made in-house with a Yamato noodle machine from Japan. Delicious and tender noodles with various ramen broths.

Iron Horse Chinese Restaurant — any dish with handmade noodles. Owner/chef Pete Wang is retiring; the restaurant is closing on January 29. I like the tofu and vegetable noodle dish.

