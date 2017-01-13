Food Critics: The Best Pasta Dishes In Kansas City

When it’s cold out, a big, hearty bowl of pasta really hits the spot.
Whether it’s a creamy mac and cheese or something a little more sophisticated (squid-ink noodles, anyone?), KCUR’s Food Critics search out the best pasta dishes in and around Kansas City.
Here are their recommendations:
Mary Bloch, Around the Block:
- The Antler Room — any pasta dish. All homemade, all outstanding.
- The Rieger — any pasta dish. Changes up all the time, very seasonal.
- Carmen’s Café — fettuccine al diablo.
- Columbus Park Ramen Shop — ramen. Not all pasta has to be Italian.
- Eddie V’s — truffled mac and cheese. Fabulous. You can see the shavings of truffle.
- Journeyman Café — house-made cavatelli.
- Extra Virgin — poblano mac and cheese.
- Bella Napoli — scoglio. Squid-ink pasta with mussels, clams, squid and shrimp.
Charles Ferruzza, The Independent and Shawnee Mission Post:
- Jasper’s Restaurant — lasagna. A good lasagna, solid.
- Anthony’s Restaurant — lasagna.
- Cucina della Ragazza — lasagna.
- Lidia’s — lasagna. One of the best in the city.
- Lidia’s — wild boar ravioli.
- Avenues Bistro — lobster ravioli.
- Michael Smith — oxtail ravioli. Occasionally on the menu. It’s particularly delicious.
- Capital Grille — lobster mac and cheese. A lovely, rich satisfying dish.
- McCoy’s Public House — mac and cheese.
- Beer Kitchen — mac and cheese.
- Extra Virgin — poblano mac and cheese.
Jenny Vergara, Feast Magazine:
- Lidia’s — pasta trio. There’s a reason it remains one of the most-ordered dishes. It’s $22 and it changes every week; it’s a combination of three different pastas with different sauces, all served tableside.
- The Antler Room — any pasta dish. Delicious, seasonal and house-made. They use their own ground flour from local grains to make their unique pastas. On the menu now: a parsnip and chestnut raviolini and an onion ash tajarin.
- The Rieger — any pasta dish. Owner/chef Howard Hanna has added some delicious pastas to his winter menu. Look for corzetti, a signature pasta stamped with the Rieger logo.
- Michael Smith Restaurant — pasta and Italian pasta specials. Tuesday night is the “pork or pasta” special – choose between a pork special or a handmade pasta special for $19.
- Shio Ramen Shop — ramen. Noodles are made in-house with a Yamato noodle machine from Japan. Delicious and tender noodles with various ramen broths.
- Iron Horse Chinese Restaurant — any dish with handmade noodles. Owner/chef Pete Wang is retiring; the restaurant is closing on January 29. I like the tofu and vegetable noodle dish.
