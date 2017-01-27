Food Critics: The Best Middle Eastern Food In Kansas City

Listen to the conversation on KCUR's Central Standard.

Many Kansas Citians are familiar with hummus by now. Available at Costco and other area grocery stores, this chickpea puree has become as ubiquitous as guacamole.

But what are some other Middle Eastern dishes that are on local menus?

“When we think of Middle Eastern food, at least in the Midwest, it’s sort of an umbrella term, meaning it’s kind of a mix of different culinary things that always seem to have either baba ganoush or hummus or pita bread,” Food Critic Charles Ferruzza told host Gina Kaufmann on KCUR's Central Standard.

“But I think the cuisines have been more distinctive in the last couple of decades,” he added.

Ferruzza, along with the other Food Critics, searched out the best Middle Eastern food in and around Kansas City.

Here are their recommendations:

Mary Bloch, Around the Block:

Jenny Vergara, Feast Magazine:

Charles Ferruzza, The Independent and Shawnee Mission Post:

Olive Café — pita bread. They bake their own; it’s very fresh-tasting. It is, perhaps, the best in town. Excellent east side venue serving halal cuisine. Very unassuming but good service and large portions.

They bake their own; it’s very fresh-tasting. It is, perhaps, the best in town. Excellent east side venue serving halal cuisine. Very unassuming but good service and large portions. Aladdin Café — lentil soup. It’s a traditional Midwestern Middle Eastern restaurant.

It’s a traditional Midwestern Middle Eastern restaurant. Habashi House. Nothing fancy, but excellent cuisine. Not expensive.

Nothing fancy, but excellent cuisine. Not expensive. Jerusalem Café. One of the oldest Middle Eastern restaurants in the metro with a devoted clientele. The cuisine, while not spectacular, is emotionally satisfying.

One of the oldest Middle Eastern restaurants in the metro with a devoted clientele. The cuisine, while not spectacular, is emotionally satisfying. KC Grill ‘N Kabob. I’m not sure how authentically “Persian” the cuisine is here, but it’s well-priced and very tasty. Popular buffet.

Listener recommendations:

Jen Chen is associate producer for KCUR's Central Standard. Reach out to her at jen@kcur.org.