Food Critics: The Best Comfort Food In Kansas City

Why is comfort food so … well … comforting?

“Carbohydrates,” said KCUR Food Critic Charles Ferruzza.

“I think comfort food is heavy, filling, fattening food that you know you probably shouldn’t be eating,” he told host Gina Kaufmann on Central Standard. “But if you’re sick or depressed or cold, it really hits the spot.”

For Food Critic Carmen Gramajo, though, it’s also the memories associated with those dishes.

“In my case, coming from Guatemala, I am searching for that special dish that is going to remind me of home,” she said.

So, whether you’re reliving childhood memories — or looking to make some new ones — the Food Critics search out the best comforting dishes in and around Kansas City.

Here are their recommendations:

Pete Dulin, local food and beverage writer:

The Rieger — pork soup. It’s a simple soup, with slow-cooked pork that’s very tender, and the broth is warm, rich and full of flavor.

PotPie — chicken or beef potpie. It takes time; they have it prepared but they have to heat it up. So there’s that anticipation. When it comes out, there’s a flaky golden crust; when you dig in, steam rises out and you have to resist biting into it right away or you’ll burn your tongue.

Carmen Gramajo, 2016 co-chair of Comida:

La Plaza Market — pork tamales. They’re Guatemalan-style and wrapped in a plantain leaf. The best in town!

It’s thick and juicy and broiled, so it has a crispy top. PotPie — pan-roasted chicken.

Bristol Seafood Grill — Sunday brunch.

