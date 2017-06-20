Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire At Warehouse On Southwest Boulevard

By 1 hour ago
  • A three-alarm blaze broke out Tuesday afternoon on Southwest Boulevard at a furniture warehouse next to Shutte Lumber Company.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    A three-alarm blaze broke out Tuesday afternoon on Southwest Boulevard at a furniture warehouse next to Shutte Lumber Company.
    Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3
  • About 100 firefighters were on hand to battle the fire.
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    About 100 firefighters were on hand to battle the fire.
    Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3
  • A new shift of Kansas City firefighters prepare to spell other firefighters in Tuesday's scorching heat.
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    A new shift of Kansas City firefighters prepare to spell other firefighters in Tuesday's scorching heat.
    Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3
  • Fire burned through the roof at Fridays Furniture Outlet on Southwest Blvd. Tuesday.
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Fire burned through the roof at Fridays Furniture Outlet on Southwest Blvd. Tuesday.
    Sam Zeff / KCUR.89.3
  • About 100 Kansas City firefighters battled a three alarm blaze Tuesday near Southwest Blvd. and I-35.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    About 100 Kansas City firefighters battled a three alarm blaze Tuesday near Southwest Blvd. and I-35.
    Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3

About 100 firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a warehouse on Southwest Boulevard.

Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi says they received calls reporting the fire at Friday’s Only Furniture Outlet at 29th and Southwest Boulevard around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

He says by the time crews arrived on scene, the blaze was heavily involved. 

"I arrived on the scene just about seven or eight minutes after it was here, and it was already through the roof. So they knew that it was a defensive fire immediately," Berardi says.

He says they were concerned about a possible collapse so they set up a 150 foot collapse zone to ensure firefighters were safe and surrounded the building. 

"It doesn’t look like it's going to travel any further than the single building that it's in, but we are worried about the building immediately adjacent to the north because that is actually attached to this building,” Berardi says. 

Berardi could not confirm whether anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out. 

This story will be updated. 

Lisa Rodriguez is KCUR's afternoon newscaster.