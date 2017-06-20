Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire At Warehouse On Southwest Boulevard

About 100 firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a warehouse on Southwest Boulevard.

Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi says they received calls reporting the fire at Friday’s Only Furniture Outlet at 29th and Southwest Boulevard around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

He says by the time crews arrived on scene, the blaze was heavily involved.

"I arrived on the scene just about seven or eight minutes after it was here, and it was already through the roof. So they knew that it was a defensive fire immediately," Berardi says.

He says they were concerned about a possible collapse so they set up a 150 foot collapse zone to ensure firefighters were safe and surrounded the building.

"It doesn’t look like it's going to travel any further than the single building that it's in, but we are worried about the building immediately adjacent to the north because that is actually attached to this building,” Berardi says.

Berardi could not confirm whether anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.

This story will be updated.

Lisa Rodriguez is KCUR's afternoon newscaster.