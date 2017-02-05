FAQ: School Finance Options For Kansas Lawmakers

By 1 minute ago

Credit Brad Wilson / Flickr-CC

In the basket of thorny issues facing Kansas lawmakers how to fund public education is certainly among the thorniest.

Lead by Gov. Sam Brownback and conservative Republicans, the old funding formula was scrapped two years ago in favor of a block grant scheme that expires July 1.

Staring Monday morning the House K-12 Budget Committee starts discussions on a new formula.

And with that comes some questions…

What is this K-12 Budget Committee?

The committee was created by new Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman to bring legislative expertise to bear on the problem in the 2017 session. For the first couple of weeks of the session the committee members nibbled around the edges, mostly talking about an efficiency study commissioned by the state last year. But now the real work begins.

Are there school funding plans already out there?

Yes. There are two. Or may two-and-a-half depending on how you look at it. There's a moderate plan, a more conservative plan, and then there's another plan that's a bit of a mystery.

What’s the moderate plan?

Legislators got their first look at the details over the weekend. It was written by GOP Rep. Melissa Rooker from Fairway with plenty of input from other moderates and Democrats. They've been working on this plan since the summer.

It looks a lot like the old formula: a per-pupil allocation with additional money for English language learners, for students from small districts, for those who have to travel a long way on the bus, and based on a number of other factors.

The Rooker plan has a few new elements. It would include money for all-day kindergarten and put more into early learning. The plan would also boost state aid to districts to cover inflation for four years.

So what's in the conservative formula?

Rep. Scott Schwab, a Republican from Olathe who is also Speaker Pro Tem, wrote it. This plan is actually an update to a bill Schwab filed last year. The most important thing to know about his plan is that it would extend block grants for a year while any new formula is tested in four districts, one in each of the Kansas's congressional districts. 

And it has some other provisions conservatives like, such as an accreditation system based on school performance, school site councils that would include parents and local businesses, and a mechanism that would allow voters to turn down any property tax increase.

Wait, the conservative formula would extend block grants? Didn't the courts rule those unconstitutional?

Yes. That's a problem several lawmakers have pointed out.

What’s known about this mystery plan?

Not much but we do know a couple of things. First off, it will be presented by Mike O'Neal who ran the Kansas Chamber of Commerce until a few months ago and is a former Speaker of the House. He's a man who still has a lot of influence around the statehouse.

Those who follow school finance expect his plan (committee Chairman Rep. Larry Campbell from Olathe calls it a “concept”) to hew pretty closely to things the chamber has championed in the past -- supporting school choice, emphasizing efficiency and encouraging schools to spend down reserve funds first.

So when can we expect to see a formula lawmakers will vote on?

Well, before they get to that, lawmakers have to figure out how to close a $300-million budget gap before July 1 and that will take up an enormous amount of time and energy. They also have to tackle tax policy – to close or not close the LLC loop hole, whether to raise marginal income tax rates or hike cigarette and liquor taxes.

But the really big unknown in the timeline is when the state Supreme Court will decide on the adequacy portion of the Gannon school funding lawsuit. It seems impossible to complete work on a school funding formula until that ruling is out.

Sam Zeff  covers education for KCUR and the Kansas News Service and is host of the political podcast Statehouse Blend Kansas. Follow him on Twitter @SamZeff.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to KCUR.org.

Tags: 
school funding
Sam Brownback
gannon
Kansas Legislature
education
Kansas News Service

Related Content

Kansas Bioscience Authority Fetches Less Than Expected; School Districts Will Lose Funding

By Dec 16, 2016
KBA

In a budget year that remains challenging for many school districts in Kansas, 34 districts got some bad news Friday afternoon.

The state sold the investment portfolio of the Kansas Bioscience Authority (KBA) for $14 million. That's far below the $25 million it was estimated to generate. 

The KBA's sale was part of  a complicated deal to fix school inequity in the state. Money over $25 million was to be used to help fund that settlement, approved by the state Supreme Court after a special legislative session in July.

Feeling Barraged By Kansas Lawmakers, Educators Go After Seats In Legislature

By Jul 5, 2016
While many educators are spending the summer on the campaign trail, the sign outside a public elementary school in Wichita urges voters to register.
Abigail Wilson / KMUW

To say that many educators in Kansas are fed up with state lawmakers would be an understatement. The legislature has been putting a tighter and tighter squeeze on public schools in recent years. This election season, educators are trying to send legislators packing.

The Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) estimates that all across the state roughly 50 current and former school board members, administrators, and teachers are candidates in legislative elections.

The Politics Of Gannon

By & Sep 26, 2016
Matt Hodapp / KCUR 89.3

On this week's episode of Statehouse Blend Kansas, we discuss the political implications of the Gannon school funding case.

Guests: