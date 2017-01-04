Explosion In Grandview Rattles Nearby Community

People across the south Kansas City area felt a blast Tuesday evening after an explosion at a lawn care business in Grandview.

Firefighters were called to JW Lawn Service near 140th and I-49 after receiving calls about an explosion and fire shortly after 7 p.m.

Firefighters took a defensive position, waiting to go into the burning building because of reports of ammunition inside. They reported at least a dozen more explosions while on the scene.

Besides being felt across much of the southern half of the Kansas City metro, the blast broke windows at nearby apartments and houses.

Officials say no one was injured and have ruled out natural gas as a cause.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has been called to help the investigation.

Maria Carter is the news director at KCUR 89.3.