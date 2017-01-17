According to national statistics, when rent goes up, so does the number of evictions. What does this look like locally? From 2000 to 2015, Kansas City saw an average of 27 evictions per day. As part of an ongoing conversation about Kansas City's changing rental market, we discuss the causes and consequences of eviction.
Guests:
- Kaily Ross, Kansas City mother, formerly evicted tenant
- Tara Raghuveer, researcher, Evicted, deputy director, National Partnership for New Americans
- Brent Schondelmeyer, deputy director of community engagement, Local Investment Commission (LINC)