Energy In KC; Aldo Leopold

When you flip a light switch or plug something into an outlet, something usually happens. Lights come on, iPhones get charged. But where does that energy come from in Kansas City? How are we using it, and what is the future of energy here?
Then, the story of Aldo Leopold, a Missourian and a passionate early writer about nature and conservation.
Guests:
- Raymond Coveney, Professor Emeritus, Department of Geosciences, UMKC
- Dorothy Barnett, Executive Director, The Climate and Energy Project
- Warren Adams-Leavitt, Executive Director, Metropolitan Energy Center
- Susan Flader, Professor Emerita, Department of History, University of Missouri