Echinacea, Wizard Of Oz Toys

Echinacea. That's a word you've probably heard a lot, especially during cold and flu season. A chat with a KU botanist about this native Midwestern plant, which has been harvested and used medicinally in the Great Plains for a long, long time.

Then, we're off to see the wizard ... ever since the Wizard of Oz books came out in the early 20th century, there have been Land of Oz toys to entertain kids for generations. Inspired by "Over the Rainbow," a new exhibit at the Toy and Miniature Museum, what do all those toys reveal about us?

