East High In Kansas City Gets Multi-Million Dollar Grant For Academics

By 2 hours ago

East High School in the Kansas City School District just received a $4 million grant over five years to improve academics.
Credit Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3

As Kansas City Public Schools battle to improve academics, one high school is getting multi-million dollar help from the state.              

East High School just got word that it received what’s called a School Improvement Grant (SIG).

It’s federal money that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) distributes to very low performing schools.

East principal Jeff Spaletta, who’s in his first year in the district, says the $4 million grant will be used, among other things, to add classes.

“We’re going to add learning communities, or academies within the school, four to five learning academies so the kids get a career pathway as they’re going through school.”

Those new learning communities will include health sciences, STEM, urban agriculture and business.

"The grant will also assist with student incentives, parent training, counseling, drug and violence prevention, and job-embedded professional development," according to the grant application. Also, the grant will pay for staff training to help them respond "to the high crime in the neighborhood and negative behaviors in the school...and increase students’ resiliency to handle the trauma they have experienced or continue to experience in their neighborhoods and homes."

The money is spread out over five years.

Part of the district's master plan included adding learning communities to enhance job opportunities. “The kids actually said they wanted more classes. So this gives them more classes and more pathways so they can have a viable option after graduation,” says Spaletta.

In addition to East, Hogan Prep also received a School Improvement Grant for $2 million over five years to try and boost academic achievement at its middle school, according to its DESE application.

Eight other grants went to St. Louis area schools.

Sam Zeff  covers education and politics for KCUR and is co-host of the political podcast Statehouse Blend Kansas. Follow him on Twitter @SamZeff.

Tags: 
Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS)
education
public education
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)
Mark Bedell

Related Content

Mark Bedell Reflects On His First Semester As Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent

By Jan 12, 2017
Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3

Kansas City Public Schools Supt. Mark Bedell says he’s done observing – it’s time to act.

Last month, Bedell outlined his plan to move KCPS forward in a 22-page report that recapped his experiences visiting schools during his first 100 days as superintendent.

Missouri Criminal Code Revision Won't Change How Most School Fights Are Handled

By Jan 5, 2017
Gustavo Castillo / Wikimedia Commons

A change in state statute is unlikely to make more schoolyard fights felonies.

When Missouri lawmakers made third degree assault a Class E felony, up from a misdemeanor, two school districts in the St. Louis area issued dire warnings that the criminal code revisions could have a dramatic impact on school discipline.

New KCPS Superintendent Issues 100-day Plan, Calls For Autonomy And Transparency

By Dec 15, 2016
Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3

Mark Bedell has been superintendent in the Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) for 100 days and he's making one thing clear to the Board of Education, his staff and parents: things are going to change.

Bedell issued his so-called 100 Day Plan to the Board Wednesday.

Bedell's plan calls for more transparency, more autonomy for building principals and more intensity around recruiting and retaining teachers.

The Potential For A Bargain Bachelor's Degree In Kansas

By Jan 11, 2017
Wikipedia -- CC

In his State of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Sam Brownback threw down a gauntlet for state universities: come up with a $15,000 bachelor's degree. In education world, almost nobody saw that coming.

But now that the idea for a bargain bachelor's is out there, it's up to the Kansas Board of Regents to try and make it a reality.