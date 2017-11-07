Related Program: 
Up To Date

The Deadly Ascent That Inspired An Opera, And Kansas City Chefs Host Taste America Tour

By & 41 minutes ago

Executive Chef Jonathan Pye's Rozzelle Court at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art plays host this weekend to the James Beard Foundation's Taste America Tour stop in Kansas City.
Credit Tiffany Matson / James Beard Foundation

When Beck Weathers' climbing group joined other expeditions summiting Mount Everest in May of 1996, no one knew eight mountaineers would not return. Today, we speak with Weathers about his survival story, and learn about an opera depicting the deadly climb. Then, we catch up with three Kansas City chefs lending their prowess to a high-profile culinary event hosted by the James Beard Foundation. Despite the pressure, executive chef Debbie Gold is already looking forward to putting on a great dining experience, "and then we sit back and have a couple cocktails afterwards," she says.

Michael Mayes stars in 'Everest,' which opens at the Lyric Opera Kansas City on Saturday, November 11, and runs through November 19. Go to KCOpera.org for ticketing information.

Pastry chef Megan Garrelts, and chefs Debbie Gold and Jonathan Pye will take part in the James Beard Foundation's Taste America Tour in Kansas City at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 10. The event is sold out, but visit JamesBeard.org for waitlist options.

Tags: 
Talk Show
opera
Kansas City Missouri
chefs
Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
cooking
theatre

Related Content

Live From The Nelson: 'Gates Of Paradise,' And Picasso's African And Oceanic Influences

By & Oct 25, 2017
Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

It's not every day you see — well, hear about — a set of 17-foot-tall, 4 1/2-ton gilded doors, but today is that day. We broadcast live from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and get the rundown on just such a set of doors, originally sculpted in the 15th century by Lorenzo Ghiberti.

UMKC Fairy Tale Production Captures 'Epic Nature Of Opera' With Paper

By Oct 25, 2017
Jeff Ridenour

The opera Hansel and Gretel is based on a Grimm Brothers' fairy tale.

In this version of the story, the brother and sister are sent into the forest to gather strawberries. They get lost, encounter creatures like the Sandman and the Dew Fairy — and discover a mysterious gingerbread house where they're captured by a witch. 

A new University of Missouri-Kansas City production creates sets and costumes out of paper.

Rare Lyric Opera Costume Sale Lets Even Those Who Can't Sing Embrace Their Inner Divas

By Oct 9, 2017
Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3FM

Granted, people tend to think about dressing up this time of year. But even those who don't normally consider donning Cleopatra’s headdress, waltzing in Cinderella’s ball gown or vamping like a starlet might find something they need at the Lyric Opera of Kansas City Opera Costume Sale