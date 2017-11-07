The Deadly Ascent That Inspired An Opera, And Kansas City Chefs Host Taste America Tour

When Beck Weathers' climbing group joined other expeditions summiting Mount Everest in May of 1996, no one knew eight mountaineers would not return. Today, we speak with Weathers about his survival story, and learn about an opera depicting the deadly climb. Then, we catch up with three Kansas City chefs lending their prowess to a high-profile culinary event hosted by the James Beard Foundation. Despite the pressure, executive chef Debbie Gold is already looking forward to putting on a great dining experience, "and then we sit back and have a couple cocktails afterwards," she says.

Michael Mayes stars in 'Everest,' which opens at the Lyric Opera Kansas City on Saturday, November 11, and runs through November 19. Go to KCOpera.org for ticketing information.

Pastry chef Megan Garrelts, and chefs Debbie Gold and Jonathan Pye will take part in the James Beard Foundation's Taste America Tour in Kansas City at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 10. The event is sold out, but visit JamesBeard.org for waitlist options.