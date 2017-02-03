Related Program: 
'Dead Man Walking' At Lyric Opera, Artist Tom Kiefer

A scene from "Dead Man Walking."
Credit Courtesy of Des Moines Metro Opera

Most people are familiar with Dead Man Walking, the book and movie that's based on Sister Helen Prejean's interaction with a death row inmate. Well, there's also an opera that's inspired by her story.

We talk to some people from the Lyric Opera about their upcoming performance of this contemporary American work ... and the community outreach they've planned around it.

Then, an artist working as a janitor near the U.S.-Mexico border took photographs of the personal items that migrants left behind. His photos are part of an exhibit at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

 

Guests:

