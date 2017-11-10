Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' November 10-12

It's starting to feel a lot like ... winter. With lower evening temps driving you inside, might as well cozy up in a local theater with a good film, right? No worries! Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary Film Critics are here to help you pick the best flicks to keep you company while you stay warm this weekend.
Cynthia Haines
Jane, PG
- This film focuses on the early expeditions of Jane Goodall, a young English woman who would challenge the research of biologists at the time through her extensive in-the-wild observations of chimpanzees.
Loving Vincent, PG-13
- A creative interpretation of the life and allegedly mysterious death of Vincent Van Gogh, depicted in more than 65,000 oil-painted animations that mirror the artist's own style.
The Florida Project, R
- Featuring two breakout stars alongside award-winning familiar faces, this film looks at the wonderment of childhood alongside the less magical parts a parent undertakes.
Steve Walker
Bitch, Not rated
- If this allegorical film weren't so bizarre, Jason Ritter would be getting Oscar buzz for his portrayal of a workaholic husband and father of four who has to step it up when his wife psychotically regresses into a dog state.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer, R
- Director Yorgos Lanthimos' follow-up to The Lobster plays out an eye-for-an-eye allegory between a heart surgeon, played by Colin Farrell, and the teenage boy whose father died on the operating table.
