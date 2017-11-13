The 'Dark State' Of Kansas Government, And How Co-Parenting Can Ease Divorce Pains

The Kansas City Star published on Sunday a long list of ways the state government in Topeka resists efforts to disclose information to the public. Today, we discuss The Star's assertions with reporters who broke the story and a former state representative. Jim Rubin, who tried to fix the problem from inside the Statehouse. Then, among post-holiday events is an increase in the number of separations and divorces. Family psychologist Wes Crenshaw explains how a co-parenting approach can help smooth what is often a rough road for families with children.