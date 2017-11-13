Related Program: 
The 'Dark State' Of Kansas Government, And How Co-Parenting Can Ease Divorce Pains

By & 11 minutes ago

Laura Bauer, left, and Judy Thomas both reported for 'The Kansas City Star' on the lack of transparency and public disclosure by the state government of Kansas.
Credit Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

The Kansas City Star published on Sunday a long list of ways the state government in Topeka resists efforts to disclose information to the public. Today, we discuss The Star's assertions with reporters who broke the story and a former state representative. Jim Rubin, who tried to fix the problem from inside the Statehouse. Then, among post-holiday events is an increase in the number of separations and divorces. Family psychologist Wes Crenshaw explains how a co-parenting approach can help smooth what is often a rough road for families with children.

Former Member Of Brownback Cabinet Withdraws From Kansas Congressional Race

By Nov 7, 2017
File Photo / Kansas Public Radio

Antonio Soave, a candidate with a colorful resume who at first blush appeared destined for a career in politics, has taken himself out of the running for a congressional seat in a Kansas district that Republicans are fighting to keep.

A former pick by Gov. Sam Brownback to head the Kansas Department of Commerce, Soave withdrew Tuesday as a candidate for the 2nd District seat held by five-term Republican Lynn Jenkins, who is not running for re-election.

Transparency And Government Agencies, Musician Kenn Jankowski

By & Jan 26, 2017
Yukiko Matsuoka / Flickr -- CC

How do you get information from the government, especially after the recent lockdown on communication from federal agencies? Two veteran investigative reporters explain how they deal with governmental transparency and secrecy.

Plus, a chat with local musician Kenn Jankowski about his new group, Jaenki.

Guests:

10 Things Parents Should Avoid In A Divorce

By Sep 12, 2016
Nokdie / Flickr - CC

At the beginning of most marriages, divorce is likely the last thing on the bride and groom's minds. Unfortunately, with divorce rates hovering around 40 percent, a separation is something a lot of couples will have to navigate at one point or another.

The Challenges And Benefits Of Co-Parenting

By & Mar 2, 2016

Sole custody of children became the court's model when divorce became frequent in the 60s and 70s. In recent years, however, co-parenting has made headway as an alternative to the current model.

Guests:

  • Tiffany D. Taylor is a Kansas City, Kansas resident and author of the children’s book, 2 Halves Make Me Whole which tells her own co-parenting story through the lens of her young son
  • Dr. Ned Holstein is the founder and chairman of the National Parents Organization.