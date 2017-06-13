‘Chemical straight-jackets:’ Lawsuit claims Missouri foster kids prescribed too many meds

By 45 minutes ago
  • Phil Roeder | Flickr
Originally published on June 12, 2017 6:02 pm

Two national child advocacy organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Social Services, alleging that children in the state’s foster care system are over-prescribed psychotropic medications with little oversight.

“They’re prescribed off-label, to control behaviors,” said Bill Grimm, an attorney for the National Center for Youth Law, which filed the lawsuit on Monday. “While many other states have instituted some sort of oversight… Missouri has very little to none of those safeguards in place.”

The suit seeks class action status. State officials declined comment, citing pending litigation.

The five plaintiffs, identified by their initials, include two- and three-year-old sisters who were allegedly prescribed Risperdal, an antipsychotic not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children under five. Another plaintiff, aged 12, was prescribed five medications at once, and experienced hallucinations.

It’s not uncommon for children in foster care to be prescribed psychotropic drugs at higher rates than other children with Medicaid coverage, according to a federal review of other states. Many children in foster care have experienced traumatic events and abuse in their past, which may trigger a need for intensive psychiatric care, child advocates say. 

Children who move through several households over the course of their childhood may not have complete medical records, leaving doctors and foster parents in the dark.

But Missouri's prescribing practices are outside of the norm. Thirty percent of foster care children in Missouri were on psychotropic medication in 2012, according to data from Missouri’s Medicaid program that was first published by the Columbia Missourian. The national rate is 18 percent.

On a conference call, child advocates said this abnormal rate is a direct result of the state’s lack of oversight for prescriptions written for children in its care. Missouri has no centralized system to maintain medical records for kids in its care.

“There is a lack of will, there is a lack of urgency, and children are being placed in harm’s way,” said Sara Bartosz, deputy litigation director of Children’s Rights, a New York-based advocacy group. “The state agency knows it.”

Approximately 13,000 Missouri children are in foster care. All plaintiffs named in the case remain in in the state’s custody, their attorneys said.

Follow Durrie on Twitter: @durrieB

Copyright 2017 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.

Tags: 
Medicaid
foster care
foster children
adoption
mental health
medicine
Digital Post

Related Content

Abuse Cases In Kansas Put Home Schooling Regulations Under Scrutiny

By Dec 7, 2015
Kyle Palmer / KCUR 89.3

Public schools often go to great lengths to account for their students.

For RosaLinda Aviles, an attendance and dropout specialist for Kansas City Public Schools, it’s her primary duty.

Based at Northeast High School, she helps oversee a nine-school zone. If a student has been absent for several days, teachers will notify her. She and a district social worker then will try to intervene.

"Often the teachers will know a lot more about what's going, so that's helpful," Aviles says. "We then can call, send a letter, or do a home visit."

Kansas Legislative Committee Declines Audit Of Same-Sex Adoptions

By Apr 26, 2016
File photo

Members of the Legislative Post Audit Committee again declined Tuesday to request an investigation into whether the Kansas Department for Children and Families has placed children in risky situations because of a preference for heterosexual foster parents.

Rep. Jim Ward, a Democrat from Wichita, first requested the audit in December after reports surfaced of DCF removing a baby from the home of a lesbian couple in Wichita and placing it with a heterosexual Topeka couple who subsequently were charged with child abuse.

Audit Finds Concerns About Child Placement, Services In Kansas Foster Care System

By Apr 28, 2017
File Photo / Kansas News Service

An audit of the Kansas foster care system found the state doesn’t ensure children are placed close to home or receive all services they need.

The Legislature’s independent auditing team presented the third part of its report on the Kansas foster care system Friday to the Legislative Post Audit Committee. The final part of the audit attempted to answer if the state’s two foster care contractors have sufficient resources to provide services and if privatization has improved children’s outcomes and lowered costs.