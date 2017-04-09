Related Program: 
Statehouse Blend Missouri

Building A Budget, One Debate At A Time

By & 36 minutes ago
  • Sen. Ryan Silvey (right) talks with host Brian Ellison.
    Sen. Ryan Silvey (right) talks with host Brian Ellison.
    Matt Hodapp / KCUR 89.3

As a House-approved $27.8 billion state budget heads to the Senate, we sit down with Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Ryan Silvey to talk about who wins and who loses in this proposal and the process for crafting a budget. Silvey also talks about his hopes for the REAL ID legislation he is sponsoring, and he weighs in on recent suggestions that his fellow Republican, Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, has engaged in pay-for-play by sponsoring a bill sought by a wealthy donor.

Guests:

