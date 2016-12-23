Related Program: 
From BLKFLANL to Bowie, The Best Music Of 2016

By & & Coy Dugger
"Requiem for Sadie" from the Betse & Clarke album "River Still Rise" is featured on this edition of Up to Date.
Credit cdbaby.com

It's tradition that every year Up To Date brings you, the best music from the Kansas City area and around the world. But unlike holiday sweaters and fruitcake, our music experts have something everyone can enjoy.

This year's panelists are:

Best Local Music

  • "Fiesta" from the album Unheard Bird: The Unissued Takes by Charlie Parker
  • "Starve" from the 7-inch release Stranger/Starve by Psychic
  • "I Promise I Will" from the album It’s 4 a.m. Somewhere by Chris Meck and The Guilty Birds
  • "Sadness Is Psychedelic" from the album Pony Show by Heidi Lynne Gluck
  • "Keep Me Safe" from the album For The Imperfect, For The Diligent by BLKFLANL
  • "Honestly/Girls" by Jake Wells
  • "Marvel"  from the album Delicious by Radkey
  • "Gumption" by Your Friend. 
  • "Requiem for Little Sadie" from the album River Still Rise by Betse & Clarke

Best Music Worldwide

  • "Ugly Lights" from the album The Weight of These Wings by Miranda Lambert
  • "Real Big Sky" from the album Marked for Death by Emma Ruth Rundle
  • "Dark Days" from the album Sunlit Youth by Local Natives
  • "Our Anthem" from the album #mynameisjoethomas by Joe
  • "Bang Bang Bang" from the album Made by BigBang
  • "Crisis" from the album Hopelessness by Anohni
  • "I Can't Give Everything Away" from the album Blackstar by David Bowie
  • "I Need You" from the album Skeleton Tree by Nick Cave
  • "22 (OVERS∞∞N)" from the album: 22, A Million by Bon Iver

Best Album: 

Bill:

Coloring Book by Chance the Rapper

Calvin:

Hopelessness by Anonhi

Judy:

Seat at the Table by Solange

