From BLKFLANL to Bowie, The Best Music Of 2016

The Snow Globes is a Kansas City trio of multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Lindsey Jones, guitarist/vocalist Barclay Martin and bassist Rick Willoughby. They specialize in performing traditional Christmas carols and original songs about the holiday season.

3 reasons we're listening to the Snow Globes this week:

1. The trio’s gentle folk-pop might sound insufferably precious and exasperatingly twee in July, but its approach matches the sentiment of the holiday season.