Related Program: 
Central Standard

Avery Jackson, National September 11 Museum Photos Found In Lee's Summit

By & 29 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Central Standard

She recently made history as the first transgender person to be featured on the cover of National Geographic. A chat with Avery Jackson and her mom.

At the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, there's a giant wall with the portraits of all the people who were killed in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks. Until recently, though, seven people weren't included. Hear how the photos of five of them were located in a cave in Lee's Summit.

 

Guests:

  • Avery Jackson, nine-year-old transgender girl
  • Debi Jackson, Avery's mom
  • Jan Seidler Ramirez, Chief Curator and Senior Vice President of Collections, National September 11 Memorial & Museum
  • Terry Sloan, National Records Center, Lee's Summit
  • Tammy Meckley, Associate Director, U.s. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Tags: 
transgender
kids
GLBT
September 11
Lee's Summit
Kansas City Missouri
National Geographic
Talk Show

Related Content

Five Missing 9/11 Memorial Photos Found In Lee's Summit Cave

By Diane Krauthamer 3 hours ago
Jin Lee / 9/11 Memorial & Museum

At the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, there’s a giant wall showing photos of all 2,983 people who died in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks of Feb. 26, 1993, and Sept. 11, 2001. For a long time seven of these portraits were missing. But recently, five of the missing pictures turned up in a limestone cave in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Evolving Perceptions Of Gender Identity, Rights

By & Jan 16, 2017
themonastery.org

Life can be difficult for people who don't fit into societal constructs of "male" and "female," but changing approaches, especially among young people, to gender identity and sexual preference are having an effect. Today, psychologist Wes Crenshaw and a local transgender student discuss the challenges associated with growing up outside traditional conventions, and provide some strategies for coping.

StoryCorps In Kansas City: Transgender Woman Recognizes Identity As Gift, Not Disability

By Jul 28, 2015

Editor's note: StoryCorps OutLoud visited KCUR in June to collect stories from Kansas City's LGBTQ community in partnership with the Gay and Lesbian Archive of Mid-America.

Living as Sean Power simply wasn't working.

Transgender People Of Color And Youth Share And Build Leadership

By Jul 31, 2016
Lisa Rodriguez / KCUR 89.3

On a rainy Sunday at Brush Creek Community Center in Kansas City, Missouri, several dozen people sit in a circle, each wearing nametags with preferred pronouns written beneath their names. Some of the tags list "he/him/his" or "they/their/theirs." Others simply say, "anything respectful."

As they go around the circle sharing how they're feeling that day, a group leader asks, "Is anyone feeling anxiety about leaving here and having to back to your normal lives tomorrow?"

Finding Their Voice

By , & Jun 2, 2016

Members of KC's transgender community are finding their voice ... literally, their singing voice. We explore how transitioning isn't all about looks — it's also about sound.'

The Heartland Trans Chorus will perform for the first time this Sunday, June 5 at Kansas City Pride Fest.

Guests: