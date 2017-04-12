At one point in history, Atchison, Kansas was positioned to be one of the main connecting points for the railways between Missouri and Kansas. The town played an important role in the Civil War, and had many significant residents. But what's going on there today?
KCUR's Central Standard takes a rode trip to Atchison. Come along with us.
Guests:
- Marge and Mike Begley, owners, Paolucci's
- Molly Jamvold, server, Paolucci's
- Bill Grippin, life-time Atchisonian
- Chris Taylor, executive director, Atchison County Historical Society
- Paul Schneider, Atchison resident
- Justin Pregont, director of Atchison Public Works