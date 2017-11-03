Amy Sherald; 'Hitchhiking To The Edge Of Sanity'

We talk with artist Amy Sherald, who has two paintings at the Kemper Museum (one of which is part of a new portraiture exhibit). Sherald is also painting the official portrait of Michelle Obama for the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

Then: the story of two friends from Fairway who hitchhiked across the Sahara desert in 1971. They're featured in a documentary that will be at the Kansas International Film Festival this weekend.

Guests: