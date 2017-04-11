Ammunition Plant Explosion Kills One, Injures Four In Independence

One employee was killed and four more were injured by an explosion at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri.

The Joint Munitions Command says the explosion occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday in a primer mixing cell. The injured workers were evaluated on scene and refused further treatment.

The plant is closed for the rest of the day.

The Lake City plant makes small-caliber munitions for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) test center. The facility opened in 1941 and is made up of 408 buildings on 3,935 acres. Government staff there include 29 Army civilians and for-contract oversight. Contractor statistics are not available because they are considered proprietary.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has secured the scene and is investigating.

Maria Carter is the news director at KCUR 89.3.